Emergency responders to ‘assess and refer’ under new EMS order

Dale Dotson, EMS coordinator with Central California Emergency Medical Services, says the intent is to relieve some pressure on ambulance crews and overcrowded hospitals.

“The hope is if we’re taking less patients to the hospital that can get treatment by other means,” Dotson said, “that the ambulance crews are not being overly utilized and spending all their time waiting in line at the hospital waiting for a bed, when they could be out providing more care to the people in the system.”

The order is strictly a recommendation to patients as of now, Dotson said, but if the situation worsens, additional hard line measures might be needed.

“If things keep getting worse, then we may have to put the crews in the position of having to take a more hard stance of, ‘I cannot take you to the hospital,’” Dotson said. “We’re sure hoping we don’t ever see that, but it’s possible.”

Currently, patients may choose to not follow the emergency responders recommendation and be transported to the ER. For the emergency responder to request a patient seek alternate care, the following criteria must be met:

Vital signs are within the following limits:

HR: 50–120 bpm

RR: 12–30 resp/min

SBP: 100–180 mm Hg

O2 sat: 93–100%

GCS: Has a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of 15 or GCS is at patients baseline

Exhibits no clinical evidence of:

Altered level of consciousness

Alcohol or drug ingestion that impairs decision making capacity

Abnormal or labored breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain/discomfort of any kind

Hypoxia as indicated by low oxygen saturation

Significant tachycardia

Serious hemorrhage

Exhibits evidence of Decision-Making Capacity sufficient to understand the nature of the medical condition as well as the risks and potential consequences of not seeking additional medical care from the provided recommendation.

The patient would potentially benefit from the provided recommendation.

The patient is likely to successfully navigate the provided recommendation.

General considerations: