Visalia Police and CHP report fewer DUI arrests

While alcohol sales could not be calculated for Tulare County, law enforcement agencies can report a drop in DUI arrests. The Visalia Police Department reported DUI arrests are down slightly, 10%, through November when compared with the same time period last year and are on pace to be the lowest in five years. The Visalia office of the California Highway Patrol, which serves most of Tulare County, reported DUI arrests were the lowest in four years through November.

Part of that is due to vigilance by local law enforcement agencies in charge of prosecuting and monitoring repeat DUI offenders. In California, about one-third of all DUIs are committed by repeat offenders, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Earlier this year, the Tulare County Probation Department received a $109,385 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) in order to monitor high-risk, repeat offenders.

“The Tulare County Probation Department is committed to protecting the community and enhancing the public safety of individuals, whether walking on the streets or behind the wheel of a vehicle. The partnership with the Office of Traffic Safety allows for a dedicated Probation Officer to focus their efforts on those DUI offenders who present the greatest risk to the Central Valley. Driving under the influence has been a critical factor in too many vehicle related deaths. Through education, treatment and enforcement, we believe further tragedies can be prevented. We are pleased to be able to continue our efforts working with high-risk DUI offenders to prevent further incidents of drinking and driving,” said Tulare County Chief Probation Officer Michelle Bonwell. “With the right guidance, there are important lessons learned and a reduced chance of re-offending.”

The grant will go toward collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish probation orders, compliance with court-ordered terms of probation, check-ins with probationers, and alcohol testing. The grant program runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

“Prevention is the best tool to address the significant traffic safety issue of DUI,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The goal of Probation programs is to help people convicted of DUI not put themselves in a position to make the same mistake again.”

Unfortunately, while less people are drinking and less people are driving overall those who are drinking more are causing more devastating crashes. Tulare County is already at a five-year high for fatal crashes and a higher percent of them are being caused by drivers who are under the influence, according to CHP. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office reported total DUI filings were up 13% and felony DUI filings were up 42% from October 2019 through September 2020 compared to the previous two years. Half of the felony cases were for repeat offenders, which is why the DA’s office received an OTS grant of their own.

The $168,800 grant will continue to fund a Vertical Prosecution team through September 2021, primarily for felony DUI with injury cases, as well as attorney training. The Vertical Prosecution model allows a prosecutor to see the case through from start to finish.

“If you drink or use drugs and decide to drive, you put lives at risk,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “This funding from the OTS makes sure that those who make the choice to drive under the influence are held accountable for their actions.”

In addition to funding the special prosecution team, funding will be used to develop protocols for handling cases through every step of the criminal process, provide training for prosecutors and investigators through California’s Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Program, and host quarterly regional meetings with law enforcement partners to improve DUI investigations and prosecutions.

This is the fourth year OTS has granted the funding to Tulare County.

“I once again thank the Office of Traffic Safety for recognizing that our county can greatly benefit from this program. DUI in all of its forms is a preventable tragedy. It brings me no pleasure to report that the seven DUI related deaths in 2020 are more than double what they were in 2018 and 2019. What makes that number even more heartbreaking is that six of those seven defendants in those cases had a prior DUI conviction. There are too many options that exist today to get home safe. Please, be safe on the road. If you see DUI, call 911 immediately,” said District Attorney Tim Ward.