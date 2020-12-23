New council members shake up local daises

Tulare

After a contentious and close election over District 3, which came down to just seven votes, Tulare City Council convened their first meeting as a new council last Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Longtime outgoing councilman Carlton Jones, who lost to Steve Harrell by those seven votes, left the council with some parting words. Encouraging members to overcome the political divisiveness that has plagued the group for so long, without acknowledging the role he played in creating it.

“I remember what it felt like when I first got elected and how excited I was to have an opportunity to serve my community,” Jones said. “[My] hope for this new council is that you can lead the city out of the political rhetoric and just back to being a healthy grounded city that cares for each other. That pushes for each other and can respectfully and kindly disagree.”

Patrick Isherwood, who unseated councilman Greg Nunley while sidelining three other hopefuls, thanked Nunley for his service on the council.

“I’m honored to be selected to represent the city on the city council, and I do want to thank Councilman Nunley for his service and appreciate not only his commitment, dedication and tenacity to Tulare for the last four years,” Isherwood said. “And it’s really about Tulare. And I’m very just humbled and just honored to be here.”

Jose Sigala defeated his opponent, Clara Bernardo, handily in the Nov. 3 election, but after Tuesday night he yielded his mayoral gavel to Dennis Mederos. Terry Sayer nominated Mederos for the role at the center of the dais, and he was approved unanimously. Sayer was then nominated by Mederos to fill the role of vice mayor, and she was also approved unanimously.

Both Mederos and Sayer effused their mutual respect for one another. They said they have had a fruitful working relationship in the two years they have been on the council together.

“One thing that we discovered as we’ve grown closer is how much we, as many others who are here tonight, realize that we love this city, and we want the city to continue to grow and to head in the right direction,” Mederos said.

“I appreciate this opportunity more than I can express to serve in this position alongside mayor Mederos,” Sayer said. “We’ve had a really lovely working relationship these two years I’ve learned much from him. And I appreciate the opportunity to grow more and to learn more.”

With intensive care unit (ICU) capacity at 0% for the San Joaquin Valley region Mederos said in his remarks that COVID-19 vaccine procurement is an immediate priority as mayor.

“It’s my hope that we’ll start working towards situating our citizens in a position to where they can readily take a vaccine that it’s on its way,” Mederos said.

Visalia

Filling Bob Link’s shoes as mayor will be difficult, but at least Steve Nelsen has stepped into the role before. At its Dec. 8 meeting, Nelsen was unanimously approved as the new mayor by the Visalia City Council to replace the retiring Link. Nelsen, the District 5 representative on the council, will serve as the city’s mayor through November 2021. Nelsen served two prior terms as mayor in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Since joining the council in 2010, Nelsen has worked directly on projects such as the ImagineU Children’s Museum lease agreement, the Visalia Animal Care Center, the Waste Water Treatment Plant, Visalia’s Fire Station 53 and the Visalia Emergency Communications Center.

A San Diego native, Nelsen holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University Fullerton. He is currently chairman for the Tulare County Council of Cities and of the Mid-Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency. He was also a founding member of the Visalia Advisory Flood Map Committee.

In addition to his role on the City Council, Mayor Nelsen is the Executive Director for Downtown Visalians and leads his team as they proactively mold the future of downtown with property and business owners, and coordinate programs ranging from economic development to public area enhancements.

In January 2015, Mayor Nelsen established the C.A.R.E. Foundation and serves as the CEO and President of the Foundation, which helps dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and their loved ones understand the journey they are about to embark on. The C.A.R.E. Foundation provides information on in-home health care, facilities, hospice care and more. Ever committed to his community, Mayor Nelsen also serves as the President of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Foundation Board.

Mayor Nelsen served as the Golden West High School Soccer Coach from 1990 to 1999 and is a member of Neighborhood Church. He is the proud father of three children and is the grandfather to 17 grandchildren.

Replacing Bob Link as the District 2 representative on the council is Brett Taylor. The Visalia native and longtime planning commissioner introduced his family and said a few words.

“I know a lot of people in this room. I’ve been involved with the city for many years … I’ve already met with all the department heads, so I really feel that I can really start immediately and hit the ground running,” Taylor said.

Taylor was sworn in during the work session prior to the regular council meeting along with returning councilmember Phil Cox, who represents District 1. The three-term councilmember was unanimously selected to serve as vice mayor through next November.