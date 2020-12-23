Tripp lands on Tulare County bench

He served as supervising deputy district attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2019.

Prior to that, Tripp was an associate at The Law Office of Nelson, Rozier and Bettencourt from 2003 to 2006, at The Law Office of Sawl and Netzer from 2002 to 2003 and at The Law Office of John A. Barker and Associates from 2001 to 2002.

He earned a juris doctor degree from the San Joaquin College of Law. He fills the vacancy of a new position created on Sept. 24, 2019. Tripp is registered without party preference.

Tripp was among 12 California superior court judges appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 8 including three in Alameda County, three in Kern County and five in San Diego County. Former Tulare County deputy district attorney Jason W. Webster was appointed to serve as judge in the Kern County Superior Court. Webster, 47, of Tehachapi, Calif. has served as a commissioner at the Kern County Superior Court since 2017. He served as a deputy district attorney at the Kern County District Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2017 and was a sole practitioner from 2007 to 2008.

Webster served as a deputy district attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2007 and was an associate at Andrus and Associates from 2004 to 2005. He earned a juris doctor degree from Baylor University Law School.

He fills the vacancy of a new position created on Sept. 24, 2019. Webster is a Republican.

All 12 appointments will earn a annual salary of $214,601.