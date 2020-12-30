Farmworkers are hesitant on vaccination

Fears of deportation and infection reinforced by social media misinformation continues to make farm laborers some of the most vulnerable during the pandemic
TULARE COUNTY – Front-line healthcare workers and residents of skilled nursing facilities received the vaccine earlier this month. Beginning next month, the second round of phase 1 vaccinations will include teachers and child care providers, police and firefighters, as well as food and agriculture workers, according to the current proposal by the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee.
Latinos, and more specifically farmworkers, have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 as they have some of the highest rates for risk factors including their health, workplaces, culture and living situations. A recent survey also shows Valley farmworkers are hesitant to take the vaccine.
California Farmworker Foundation (CFF), a nonprofit based in southern Tulare County, surveyed 158 farmworkers in Madera County just before the Thanksgiving holiday as cases were on the rise. Less than half had health insurance and nearly two-thirds were working full time through the pandemic, according to the survey. One third said they had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, mostly from not having enough work or losing their job, but also for struggling to have their kids home while schools are shut down. More than half (53%) of farmworkers said they know at least one person who had tested positive for COVID, 8% said they knew more than one person who tested positive and 7% said they had contracted the virus themselves.
Nearly half of farmworkers said they would not take a vaccine or were not sure about taking a vaccine because they were scared, yet more than three quarters said they planned to get a flu shot this year. More than 93% of farmworkers said they were fearful of the virus, more than a quarter of whom reported being “very” or “extremely” afraid.
“There is a lot of distrust about the vaccine among farmworkers,” said CFF executive director Hernan Hernandez. “When I ask why, it’s always fear of side effects and that it may cause more problems down the road.”
Those side effects include more than a pharmacist’s warning. For the Valley’s undocumented farmworkers, it also includes deportation and separation from their family. Those fears are both deeply rooted in age old discrimination and new age misinformation. Hernandez said the call for farmworkers to come and get tested fell on deaf ears because farmworkers have difficulty accessing healthcare during normal hours of operations. Many start shifts before clinics open and don’t have time to drive from remote workplaces before they close. Most farmworkers don’t trust the government and are therefore unlikely to go to free testing events sponsored by local government or held at government offices.
“A lot are afraid, especially ones that are undocumented, that they will be put in a government database,” Hernandez said.
These longtime fears are now being reinforced all day long on Facebook, the preferred social media of farmworkers. Hernandez said many farmworkers use Facebook to stay in touch with families living in different areas and back home in Mexico and it is portable so they can access it through their phone from the fields and packing houses where there aren’t Wi-Fi signals. It is also where they are being bombarded with fake home remedies to cure COVID, myths they can contract the virus by getting tested and false reports of people being deported from a testing site.
“Facebook is one of biggest disinformation sources for farmworkers,” Hernandez said. “It’s become quite a task and a tall order to clarify disinformation.”
The survey also shows most farmworkers came in contact with COVID at work (33.78%), community spread (29.73%), people they live with (20.27%) and extended family members (16%). Yet less than 5% reported attending a celebration of 10 or more people in the last two weeks. Farm and food processing jobs also tend to employ a higher level of Hispanic workers and food processing and packing houses have been the hardest hit industry by virus outbreaks outside of senior living facilities. Hernandez said the issue with packing sheds is that they are 30-50 years old and were not built with modern ventilation and enough room to space people six feet apart
“Now we are seeing it in farming as well,” Hernandez said. “It all comes down to community spread.”
Hispanics make up the largest segment of the population living in poverty, and have some of the highest mortality rates in the county for diabetes, obesity and heart attacks, according to the 2017 Community Health Assessment, the most recent report on record.
Hispanics also tend to live in multigenerational homes for cultural and economic reasons. Having adults and children of all different ages, many of them working essential jobs, also increases their risk of exposure to the virus. Hernandez said most families attempted to self isolate in the beginning, but as the pandemic dragged on, fatigue, depression and anxiety began to set in. As the economy opened up, families began easing back into daily routines and cultural norms they grew up with. He said a drive through rural communities and you can see many cars parked in front of a house and the sounds of a live band coming from the back yard. The extended stay-at-home orders reached their breaking point for Latinos during the holidays, when families could no longer stay away from each other.
“As a Latino, our culture is very collective,” Hernandez said. “When we get home each day, we go and visit siblings, we attend family gathering every Sunday and the entire family gets together for holidays. It’s been hard from the get go for Latinos, to tell them not to do what they’re used to doing on a day-to-day basis.”
Taking away in-person interactions with family, and not having child care has added to the pandemic fatigue of many farm labor families. A third of farmworkers said the pandemic had affected their children, with 65% citing school cancellations, 18% a lack of daytime supervision, 6% fear and just under 5% a loss of homework assistance or inadequate internet access.
Hernandez said Tulare County and Central Valley school districts have done an excellent job of closing the digital divide by providing school-issued laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots. But that doesn’t solve the education gap for parents who immigrated from Mexico. Hernandez said many farmworkers do not have enough experience with computers to help their children navigate online learning, they don’t read and write English and have an average education level equivalent to a sixth grade education in California.
“I see the work they are doing, but I don’t understand it, so how can I help them,” Hernandez said is a common phrase he hears from farmworkers. “They want to help but can’t, due to a language barrier or lack of knowledge.”
While the sample size was small and just the first step in a broader study, Hernandez said the survey supports his assertion farmworkers cannot be treated by traditional health care. They must be served by community based organizations like his, who speak Spanish, understand the culture and are not affiliated with the government.
“When it comes to providing them with the education that they need, it’s not going to come from the government,” Hernandez said, “it’s going to come from Community Based Organizations.”
Hernandez said CFF knew early on the only way to reach farmworkers is to meet them where they work. Hernandez said clinics were unable or unwilling to test in the fields, so he and his staff at CFF decided to do it themselves. Using a grant from the Central Valley Community Foundation, CFF started a pilot program testing in the fields in Kern and Tulare counties. The pilot began five months ago testing 100-150 people per day and for the last few weeks they have tested as many as 1,000 farmworkers in a single day.
“We are expecting another spike after Christmas and the numbers we are seeing are already alarming,” Hernandez said. “We are trying to do our best to not only test but then connect them with services if they test positive.”
In July, CFF launched a campaign, La Seguridad Empieza con Usted, which translates to Safety Starts with You, to help the farmworker community stay safe through the pandemic by providing encouragement for best practices and information on additional resources.
The campaign was an expansion of work that the foundation had already been doing to keep the community safe during the pandemic, including distributing PPE, combating food insecurity, and providing virtual medical consultations. Hernandez said CFF has distributed over 400,000 N95 masks and done food distributions in nine work sites in Tulare, Fresno and Kern county area including the communities of Pixley, Earlimart, Richgrove and Strathmore. CFF has also started a COVID-19 farmworkers relief fund that has helped over 500 families, mostly with rent relief.
The foundation also has a free hotline for farmworkers to call seeking additional information on ways to stay safe during the pandemic. The number is 661-446-4077. The farmworker safety campaign is supported by the California Fresh Fruit Association and California Table Grape Commission.