Farmworkers are hesitant on vaccination

Nearly half of farmworkers said they would not take a vaccine or were not sure about taking a vaccine because they were scared, yet more than three quarters said they planned to get a flu shot this year. More than 93% of farmworkers said they were fearful of the virus, more than a quarter of whom reported being “very” or “extremely” afraid.

“There is a lot of distrust about the vaccine among farmworkers,” said CFF executive director Hernan Hernandez. “When I ask why, it’s always fear of side effects and that it may cause more problems down the road.”

Those side effects include more than a pharmacist’s warning. For the Valley’s undocumented farmworkers, it also includes deportation and separation from their family. Those fears are both deeply rooted in age old discrimination and new age misinformation. Hernandez said the call for farmworkers to come and get tested fell on deaf ears because farmworkers have difficulty accessing healthcare during normal hours of operations. Many start shifts before clinics open and don’t have time to drive from remote workplaces before they close. Most farmworkers don’t trust the government and are therefore unlikely to go to free testing events sponsored by local government or held at government offices.

“A lot are afraid, especially ones that are undocumented, that they will be put in a government database,” Hernandez said.

These longtime fears are now being reinforced all day long on Facebook, the preferred social media of farmworkers. Hernandez said many farmworkers use Facebook to stay in touch with families living in different areas and back home in Mexico and it is portable so they can access it through their phone from the fields and packing houses where there aren’t Wi-Fi signals. It is also where they are being bombarded with fake home remedies to cure COVID, myths they can contract the virus by getting tested and false reports of people being deported from a testing site.

“Facebook is one of biggest disinformation sources for farmworkers,” Hernandez said. “It’s become quite a task and a tall order to clarify disinformation.”

The survey also shows most farmworkers came in contact with COVID at work (33.78%), community spread (29.73%), people they live with (20.27%) and extended family members (16%). Yet less than 5% reported attending a celebration of 10 or more people in the last two weeks. Farm and food processing jobs also tend to employ a higher level of Hispanic workers and food processing and packing houses have been the hardest hit industry by virus outbreaks outside of senior living facilities. Hernandez said the issue with packing sheds is that they are 30-50 years old and were not built with modern ventilation and enough room to space people six feet apart

“Now we are seeing it in farming as well,” Hernandez said. “It all comes down to community spread.”

Hispanics make up the largest segment of the population living in poverty, and have some of the highest mortality rates in the county for diabetes, obesity and heart attacks, according to the 2017 Community Health Assessment, the most recent report on record.

Hispanics also tend to live in multigenerational homes for cultural and economic reasons. Having adults and children of all different ages, many of them working essential jobs, also increases their risk of exposure to the virus. Hernandez said most families attempted to self isolate in the beginning, but as the pandemic dragged on, fatigue, depression and anxiety began to set in. As the economy opened up, families began easing back into daily routines and cultural norms they grew up with. He said a drive through rural communities and you can see many cars parked in front of a house and the sounds of a live band coming from the back yard. The extended stay-at-home orders reached their breaking point for Latinos during the holidays, when families could no longer stay away from each other.

“As a Latino, our culture is very collective,” Hernandez said. “When we get home each day, we go and visit siblings, we attend family gathering every Sunday and the entire family gets together for holidays. It’s been hard from the get go for Latinos, to tell them not to do what they’re used to doing on a day-to-day basis.”