Advisory board asks residents to speak up about their libraries

Library advisory board members enjoy volunteering, using their library, keeping updated on the community, and contributing to improving and supporting library services.

The advisory board meets monthly at least eight times a year, virtually or in-person, to advise and make recommendations regarding all phases of library services and operations of the Tulare County Library System. Members represent their communities to provide input and recommendations on library issues in Tulare County. The board also presents the annual library report to the board of supervisors.

For more information and to request an application by mail, contact either the library administration at 559-713-2720 or the clerk of the board of supervisors’ office at 559-636-5000. The application form also is available on the Tulare County web site at tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkoftheboard.

Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, four book machines, two adult literacy centers, and with online resources at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Find the library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or your local branch’s page, on Instagram @tularecountylib, or on Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.