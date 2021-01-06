CHP rolls out marijuana tax grants

CHP Collision Logs

Wednesday, Dec. 30

At approximately 6 a.m., officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a solo vehicle crash on Avenue 264 near Road 92B in an unincorporated portion of Tulare County. During the course of the investigation, it was determined an unidentified 36-year-old female from Tulare, was driving a 2016 GMC SUV westbound on Avenue 264 east of Road 92B at an unknown speed. As the GMC approached State Route 99, the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road and traveled onto the shoulder. The driver then made an unsafe turning movement to the left in an apparent effort to re-enter the roadway, which resulted in the GMC overturning in the dirt lot adjacent to the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased by emergency personnel upon arrival. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. The collision occurred at an unknown time during the night. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call the Visalia Area CHP Office at 559-734-6767.

At approximately 9:32 a.m., officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a solo vehicle collision on Road 132 south of Avenue 272 in an unincorporated portion of Tulare County. During the course of the investigation, it was determined a 29-year-old female from Visalia, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet sedan southbound on Road 132, south of Avenue 272, at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to drift to the right off the paved roadway and onto the dirt shoulder. The driver then made an unsafe turning movement to the left in an apparent effort to re-enter the roadway. The vehicle traveled across the paved roadway and onto the opposite dirt shoulder, where it struck a mature oak tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and it does not appear that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is urged to call the Visalia Area CHP Office at 559-734-6767.