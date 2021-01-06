CHP rolls out marijuana tax grants

CHP offers $27M for education, prevention, enforcement programs from Proposition 64 passed in 2016
CALIFORNIA – California highways might be a little less smoky thanks to marijuana users and CHP grants.
Last week, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced the availability of nearly $27 million in grant funds to help local communities combat impaired driving. The funding is the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which provided specified cannabis tax funding to the CHP to administer local grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs regarding impaired driving.
“These grants represent an opportunity for the CHP to work collaboratively with local traffic safety stakeholders to strategically address impaired driving issues while making California’s roadways a safer place to travel,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.
Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California since January 2018. For the current grant cycle, the CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program will be awarding grants based on a competitive process to California law enforcement agencies and local toxicology laboratories meeting the eligibility requirements described in the 2021 request for application, available on the CHP web site.
The CHP will hold a virtual workshop today, Jan. 6, to answer questions from potential grant applicants regarding the application process, the 2021 request for application, administrative program regulations, and other general questions. Applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, Jan. 7, through Feb. 23, for programs beginning on July 1. These grants will enhance existing efforts to address impaired driving.
Those interested in this grant opportunity can learn more about the program, obtain workshop updates, and view the 2021 Request for Application by visiting the Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program page on the CHP’s web site, under the Programs and Services tab. The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.
CHP Collision Logs
Wednesday, Dec. 30
At approximately 6 a.m., officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a solo vehicle crash on Avenue 264 near Road 92B in an unincorporated portion of Tulare County. During the course of the investigation, it was determined an unidentified 36-year-old female from Tulare, was driving a 2016 GMC SUV westbound on Avenue 264 east of Road 92B at an unknown speed. As the GMC approached State Route 99, the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road and traveled onto the shoulder. The driver then made an unsafe turning movement to the left in an apparent effort to re-enter the roadway, which resulted in the GMC overturning in the dirt lot adjacent to the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased by emergency personnel upon arrival. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. The collision occurred at an unknown time during the night. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call the Visalia Area CHP Office at 559-734-6767.
At approximately 9:32 a.m., officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a solo vehicle collision on Road 132 south of Avenue 272 in an unincorporated portion of Tulare County. During the course of the investigation, it was determined a 29-year-old female from Visalia, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet sedan southbound on Road 132, south of Avenue 272, at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to drift to the right off the paved roadway and onto the dirt shoulder. The driver then made an unsafe turning movement to the left in an apparent effort to re-enter the roadway. The vehicle traveled across the paved roadway and onto the opposite dirt shoulder, where it struck a mature oak tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and it does not appear that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is urged to call the Visalia Area CHP Office at 559-734-6767.