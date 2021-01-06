Congressman Nunes awarded highest civilian honor

The Medal of Freedom is given to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United State, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Nunes was specifically chosen for his 2017 investigation into President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden’s administration, as chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Nunes stated in a release from his congressional office that, “President Trump awarded me the Presidential Medal of Freedom for my work to uncover the gross government abuses committed in service of the Russian collusion hoax.”

According to a White House press release Nunes launched the investigation into the Obama administration’s misconduct during the 2016 election, “and began to unearth the crime of the century.”

The release goes on to say that Nunes discovered a host of improprieties within the Obama administration. It states that Nunes uncovered that the well known Steele Dossier was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, a senior justice department attorney was married to one of the architects of the document and the Obama administration had issued Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to spy on Trump’s campaign and illegitimately unmasked several innocent spying victims for political gain.

“Devin Nunes’ courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president,” the White House press release stated.

Nunes efforts as chair of the House intelligence committee were practically swallowed up, yet still relevant to the larger investigation conducted by special council Robert Mueller. The years-long investigation looked into Trump’s 2016 campaign ties to Russian assets attempting to influence the election and whether Trump had obstructed justice.

When Mueller’s report was completed in the spring of 2019, partisan talking points stuck to party lines and left the public with a loose sense about the findings. Former attorney general Bill Barr who recently resigned in light of finding no credible evidence of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, mischaracterized the report.

In a four-page letter to congressional leaders Barr said that Mueller’s investigation practically exonerated the president of any wrong doing. In fact, Mueller stated, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, its also does not exonerate him.” Many legal experts on the matter found Mueller’s findings consistent with Depart of Justice’s practice to not indict a siting president.

Mueller reiterated the point in a press conference of his own.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said in a May 2019 statement after his 448-page report was completed.

Nunes, for his part as chairman of the House intelligence committee was the subject of a documentary and book, both titled, The Plot Against the President. Several GOP congressmen and allies commented for the documentary including Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Nunes was claimed as the “hero” in the documentary for his role in the investigation.