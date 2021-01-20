Former hospital execs to appear in Tulare County court next month

Benzeevi is the latest of the three former HCCA executives to file for demurrer. CFO Alan Germany of Arizona filed for demurer on Sept. 1 and counsel Bruce Greene of Los Angeles filed for demurrer on Aug. 19. All three demurrer hearings will be held on Feb. 17 in Department 3 before Judge Jennifer Shirk.

It is alleged the trio of former HCCA executives used control of the Tulare Local Health Care District locally and Southern Inyo Health Care District in Lone Pine, Calif. to enrich themselves through the improper use of taxpayer and private loans, and other public integrity crimes. HCCA was able to get away with it for three years by promising to save the cash-strapped hospitals all while stealing from the other and then pocketing the money.

The men face a combined 40 felony and 6 misdemeanor charges including misappropriation of government funds, conflicts of interest, money laundering, embezzlement, theft, and failure to disclose funds intended to influence a political campaign. The intricate scheme orchestrated by the three men involved stealing medical equipment, political favors, falsifying documents and even a connection to a former Israeli private intelligence agency.

If convicted, each defendant potentially faces a significant state prison commitment. The specific amount of prison time as to each defendant varies due to the nature of the charges and California sentencing rules; however, on the most serious charge (money laundering) Benzeevi is potentially facing 13 years while Greene and Germany are each facing up to 9 years. Greene and Germany have potential maximum sentences of well over a decade should they be found guilty of all of the charges and allegations, and Benzeevi is facing in excess of four decades.

Benzeevi has hired a team of attorneys most notable among them being Ronald Sullivan and Jose Baez. Sullivan is a Harvard Law professor who reached a settlement for the family of Michael Brown, the unarmed black teenager shot and killed by a white officer, with the city of Ferguson, Mo. Brown’s killing in August 2014 set off protests and riots in Ferguson and St. Louis, and then cities across the country, which many consider to be the catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Baez successfully acquitted Casey Anthony, the Orlando, Fla. woman accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in July 2008, after convincing a jury that her daughter drowned accidentally and then lied about the death to protect her father, who they claimed had disposed of the body, in unproven claims that he sexually abused Casey as a child.

Both men were part of the legal team that helped acquit New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in a double murder case in 2017 and more recently were part of the defense team that represented disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who was convicted last February of raping woman in 2006 and 2013. Baez and Sullivan were part of the second team of defense attorneys Weinstein hired after parting ways with famed New York defense attorney Benjamin Brafman in early 2019 but were not part of the defense when the trial closed more than a year later. The case cost Sullivan his position at Harvard Law School after students began protesting his involvement. Harvard did not renew appointments for Sullivan or his wife, Stephanie Robinson, as faculty deans and their previous appointments expired in June 2019.

Greene is being represented by Jeffrey Steinfeld and David Scheper of Scheper Kim & Harris, LLP in Los Angeles. The firm specializes in white collar criminal defenses, according to its website sheperkim.com, and has been recognized as a top white collar firm by the Chambers USA Guide.

Germany is being represented by Kevin P. Rooney of Hammerschmidt Law Corporation in Fresno. The former Tulare County deputy DA turned federal prosecutor who specializes in criminal defense in both state and federal cases in California.