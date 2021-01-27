Ramona Caudillo succeeds Kimball as mayor, makes renewed attempt at community engagement

Mayor has normally been a ceremonial position for small towns, but with more time on her hands than other council members, Caudillo plans to get involved. Right away she is a part of the board for Healthy Kids-Healthy Lindsay, a Lindsay Unified School District program focused on helping Lindsay families. She will also fill the space Pam Kimball had occupied on the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG) board.

The only thing holding her back from taking an even more active role is getting people together. Caudillo said that COVID-19 has been a major impediment in her short time on the council so far.

“I’m trying to see about what we can do. Because with COVID it’s really hard. And I’m trying to figure out ways to bring in funds. With COVID, man, my hands are tied, but I’m doing the best that I can to come up with some stuff,” Caudillo said.

Between being appointed-in-lieu in August and actually being sworn into office in December, Caudillo said her priorities were to help fortify Lindsay’s public safety department. As a peace officer for seven years, she wants to make sure the boys in blue have what they need. In her summation, what they are missing is a code enforcement officer.

“I need someone that helps clean up the city,” Caudillo said in reference to cars with expired tags, RV street parking and other penal code violations. “If we let it go then the streets are going to go bad. You know, with the trailers and stuff, and we’re trying to fix the streets.”

Caudillo settled in Lindsay in 2017 after leaving Susanville which sits above Sacramento near Chico. Instead of finding a part time position in public safety she opened Valasquez Customs Auto Body and Paint in 2018. Since she decided to throw her hat in the ring to run for city council, and now that she is mayor, one thing she’s begun to value is buy-in from the community.

“I need the community to get more involved. And I’m trying to get people to attend our city meetings as soon as they can. But I’m telling a lot of people that you can get on there virtually, and ask questions,” Caudillo said. “They never thought about going to a city council meeting. I say ‘You know, don’t you want to know what’s happening in your city?’”

Lindsay City Council entered a historic time for the governing body when they swore in the first all Hispanic council. Caudillo sits at the center of the dais and the importance of her position is not lost on her. Her effort to gather buy-in from the community, she believes, will be helped by the fact that the council looks like the vast majority of residents in town.

“It feels like they feel comfortable coming to us. Because there were, I think, language barriers, and there were personality barriers [in the past],” Caudillo said. “So I think now that we are all Hispanic…and have had our own hardships and stuff. We can understand them better.”

Above all else, Caudillo said, Lindsay needs to strengthen their financial situation. Last year the city settled some past housing errors with the California Housing and Community Development department grants. For the next 30 years Lindsay will have to pay almost $90,000 out of their city budget to right past housing wrongs which city manager Joe Turner said could have funded another position.

Fortunately for Lindsay, the last two audits have shown the city climbing out of a deep financial hole that has stressed their general fund. Only hurting their cause are large debt payments to payoff the McDermont Field House and the city’s library.