Farm jobs mysteriously disappear during pandemic

Ag labor, farm groups aren’t sure why Tulare County, Valley has seen nearly a quarter of its ag jobs fade away in the last year
By Reggie Ellis and John Lindt
TULARE COUNTY – As one of the nation’s largest agriculture producing counties, Tulare County’s farms and ranches typically provide a quarter of the jobs here. Through floods, droughts, freezes and heatwaves ag jobs have been as dependable as food at the grocery store. Normally ag industries are what carry Tulare County’s economy through downturns thanks to its hard assets of land, mature plantings and equipment, but a quick glance at unemployment numbers last month show farms have lost more jobs than any other industry during the pandemic accounting for more than half of the unemployment in the county.
A look at numbers of neighboring counties is a mixed bag with job losses representing anywhere from a quarter of the industry to less than a percent, but taken as a whole, the four-county south Valley has seen ag jobs drop 18% year-over-year. EDD reports that in Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties there collectively has been a loss of more than 27,000 jobs from November 2020 to November 2019. By comparison non-farm jobs have declined just 6.8% in the region.
Kern County leads the pack with a 25% decline of farm jobs, a loss of 17,300 jobs from last year. Kings County farm jobs fell from 7,500 to 6,600 – a 12% decline. Tulare County farm jobs were 29,800 this November compared to 38,700 a year earlier, a 23% decline.
An important California ag customer, the food service and restaurant industry, has been devastated by the COVID 19 pandemic. The Produce Marketing Association estimates that 45 to 48 percent of fresh produce tonnage goes to food-service firms, including restaurants, cafeterias and institutional dining, from hospitals to prisons. But much of that sector is shuttered or is at best sputtering.
Meanwhile the trade war and COVID continue to dampen farm exports, with California dropping 3.5% year-over-year from $14.757 billion to $14.238 billion according to Beacon Economics, the firm that provides annual and post-election economic updates on Tulare County. Overhanging the drama is more produce being imported which is taking away market for California grown crops. Farmers are likely not going to mourn a reduced trade war environment under the incoming Biden administration.
But California agriculture has weathered worst economic conditions, so why has there been such a massive departure of workers from the industry?
Work, workers are steady
Groups representing farm labor and farmers say there isn’t a lack of harvesting jobs and about the same number of people are showing up for work each day.
Rudy Mendoza, executive director of California Ag Labor Association and mayor of Woodlake, said farm labor contractors shrugged when asked why the EDD was reporting huge losses in local farm jobs calling it a mystery. In fact, farm employers who have laid off their own employees have seen those employees return to work through labor contractors, according to California Farm Bureau.
Mendoza did say several contractors agreed there has been a somewhat reduced demand for work, as contractors aren’t picking every day of the week, but not enough to put 20% of farmworkers out of work, even in a seasonally adjusted industry.
“The markets are slow but it would not justify the numbers I heard of nearly 9,000 unemployed in Tulare County alone,” Mendoza said.
CFBF and the Farm Employers Labor Service, a Farm Bureau affiliate, conducted a survey in April of the effects of the pandemic on California farmers and ranchers. Less than a quarter said they had reduced their workforce or operations and only 16% said they were unable to conduct normal seasonal activity due to COVID-19 related employee absences.
Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of Tulare County Farm Bureau, said there have been farm labor shortages for years with fewer people working longer hours on each crew, which can lead to fruit being left on trees. She noted there has not been a sharp decline in acreage in Tulare County, but there has been an increase in nut plantings to replace labor intensive crops such as raisins. pistachios, almonds, walnuts and pecans are all mechanically harvested.
“Farmers will tell you that the higher labor costs are a factor in all this and more use of labor-saving devices will continue the trend,” Stever Blattler said, “but of course that also means there is a need for more skilled workers that can manage that equipment.”
Manuel Cunha, the president/CEO at Nisei Farmers League in Fresno, said he doesn’t believe the drop in farm labor employment has anything to do with the pandemic, instead attributing the decline to several factors that are decades in the making. Cunha, a farmer who has worked on ag labor issues for more than 40 years, said farmworkers who show up for work more regularly are those without fear of being deported. He said man of those farmworkers received green cards following immigration reform in the 1980s. In 1986, Congress passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) which provided visas for temporary work, both for agriculture and non agriculture jobs, for anyone who entered the country before Jan. 1, 1982. The issue is those workers are now 60-70 years old and are likely leaving the workforce.
Cunha said the lack of comprehensive immigration reform has also sent many back to Mexico, either through deportation or to avoid having their families split up through the deportation process, without a solidified pathway to return for future work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports workers have declined in part because of fear of immigration raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.
Others have simply transitioned to other industries such as construction and landscaping as well as leisure and hospitality, the latter being the most interesting as hotels, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks have been hardest hit by the pandemic. South Valley employment in the leisure and hospitality sector has dropped by 20% which represents 15,700 jobs.
Fraud by felons
Another explanation may be fraud, not committed by farmworkers, but by prisoners in the name of farmworkers.
In July, San Mateo District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 21 jail inmates for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) fraud amounting to $250,000 in illegally paid benefits as inmates are not eligible for unemployment. By November the problem had become widespread in prisons and county jails across the state. The California District Attorneys Association, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California, held a joint press conference just before Thanksgiving to report 35,000 unemployment claims were filed in the names of California prison inmates and hundreds of millions of dollars were paid out to more than 20,000, including 133 death row inmates, as of August. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said the fraud could amount to $1 billion statewide.
“It is perhaps, and will be, one of the biggest frauds of taxpayer dollars in California history,” she said at the press conference.
Pat McPherson, chief investigator for Fresno County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, said it’s possible the increase in PUA claims for agricultural counties could coincide with the rise in farm-related unemployment, although confirmed cases in the Valley, those where charges have been filed, report the claims most often cite hairstylists and barbers but do mention “other occupations.”
“Yes, it certainly could be related, because we are seeing a spike in industries across the board,” McPherson said.
In Fresno County, McPherson said his office is still looking into EDD fraud within its prison and have verified 808 inmates, or a quarter of the inmates at Pleasant Valley State Prison, have received more than $3.6 million in illegal unemployment benefits.
“Part of the challenge is getting the information to prosecute,” McPherson said. “The EDD is overwhelmed and we are relying on them for a lot of information, so we have not had any filings yet.”
EDD fraud in the prisons would explain why Kern County had more than twice the number of unemployment claims for farm jobs than Tulare County and more than 57 times higher than Fresno County, despite the counties being the top three in farm production in the state. Kern County is home to five state prisons, more than any other county, housing roughly 12,600 inmates. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said about 4,000 Kern County inmates had applied for unemployment benefits and about 2,500 had received approximately $16 million in benefits, as of the Nov. 24.
Court records show the prisoners are working with people outside the prisons to deliver the checks to friends, family members, significant others and partners in crime. Kings County is a close second to Kern when it comes to housing inmates. Despite being half the size of Kern County, Kings County has three state prisons holding a slightly larger number of felons.
“In my nearly four decades, I have never seen fraud of this magnitude,” Zimmer said at the press conference.
The district attorneys agreed there is likely fraudulent claims being filed from county jail cells, too. All 58 counties in California have a jail and collectively house more than 72,000 inmates. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said there have been no confirmed cases of unemployment fraud by county inmates nor any fraud connected to local residents on behalf of Tulare County inmates or those incarcerated anywhere else. Ward said he was unable to comment on if there were any ongoing investigations into possible fraud prior to charges being filed in court.
Even if small counties like Tulare County had the resources to investigate the fraud, the agency responsible for issuing unemployment checks doesn’t. EDD only has 17 full-time fraud investigators to cross check claims, according to the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), a tall order in a year where the state received more than 18 million claims since March and paid out more than $108 billion to 4.2 million individuals. As of Dec. 16, there was a backlog of about 370,000 claims taking longer than 21 days to process.
The drop in farm jobs could also be the simplest explanation, a miscalculation. The EDD admits there may be a bookkeeping issue. The farm blog Rural Migration News points to the fact that some farm accounting offices are closed, making it hard to prepare and submit employment data and difficult for EDD to contact employers who do not report employment data in a timely manner under normal circumstances.