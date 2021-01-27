Farm jobs mysteriously disappear during pandemic

Kern County leads the pack with a 25% decline of farm jobs, a loss of 17,300 jobs from last year. Kings County farm jobs fell from 7,500 to 6,600 – a 12% decline. Tulare County farm jobs were 29,800 this November compared to 38,700 a year earlier, a 23% decline.

An important California ag customer, the food service and restaurant industry, has been devastated by the COVID 19 pandemic. The Produce Marketing Association estimates that 45 to 48 percent of fresh produce tonnage goes to food-service firms, including restaurants, cafeterias and institutional dining, from hospitals to prisons. But much of that sector is shuttered or is at best sputtering.

Meanwhile the trade war and COVID continue to dampen farm exports, with California dropping 3.5% year-over-year from $14.757 billion to $14.238 billion according to Beacon Economics, the firm that provides annual and post-election economic updates on Tulare County. Overhanging the drama is more produce being imported which is taking away market for California grown crops. Farmers are likely not going to mourn a reduced trade war environment under the incoming Biden administration.

But California agriculture has weathered worst economic conditions, so why has there been such a massive departure of workers from the industry?

Work, workers are steady

Groups representing farm labor and farmers say there isn’t a lack of harvesting jobs and about the same number of people are showing up for work each day.

Rudy Mendoza, executive director of California Ag Labor Association and mayor of Woodlake, said farm labor contractors shrugged when asked why the EDD was reporting huge losses in local farm jobs calling it a mystery. In fact, farm employers who have laid off their own employees have seen those employees return to work through labor contractors, according to California Farm Bureau.

Mendoza did say several contractors agreed there has been a somewhat reduced demand for work, as contractors aren’t picking every day of the week, but not enough to put 20% of farmworkers out of work, even in a seasonally adjusted industry.

“The markets are slow but it would not justify the numbers I heard of nearly 9,000 unemployed in Tulare County alone,” Mendoza said.

CFBF and the Farm Employers Labor Service, a Farm Bureau affiliate, conducted a survey in April of the effects of the pandemic on California farmers and ranchers. Less than a quarter said they had reduced their workforce or operations and only 16% said they were unable to conduct normal seasonal activity due to COVID-19 related employee absences.

Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of Tulare County Farm Bureau, said there have been farm labor shortages for years with fewer people working longer hours on each crew, which can lead to fruit being left on trees. She noted there has not been a sharp decline in acreage in Tulare County, but there has been an increase in nut plantings to replace labor intensive crops such as raisins. pistachios, almonds, walnuts and pecans are all mechanically harvested.

“Farmers will tell you that the higher labor costs are a factor in all this and more use of labor-saving devices will continue the trend,” Stever Blattler said, “but of course that also means there is a need for more skilled workers that can manage that equipment.”

Manuel Cunha, the president/CEO at Nisei Farmers League in Fresno, said he doesn’t believe the drop in farm labor employment has anything to do with the pandemic, instead attributing the decline to several factors that are decades in the making. Cunha, a farmer who has worked on ag labor issues for more than 40 years, said farmworkers who show up for work more regularly are those without fear of being deported. He said man of those farmworkers received green cards following immigration reform in the 1980s. In 1986, Congress passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) which provided visas for temporary work, both for agriculture and non agriculture jobs, for anyone who entered the country before Jan. 1, 1982. The issue is those workers are now 60-70 years old and are likely leaving the workforce.

Cunha said the lack of comprehensive immigration reform has also sent many back to Mexico, either through deportation or to avoid having their families split up through the deportation process, without a solidified pathway to return for future work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports workers have declined in part because of fear of immigration raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Others have simply transitioned to other industries such as construction and landscaping as well as leisure and hospitality, the latter being the most interesting as hotels, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks have been hardest hit by the pandemic. South Valley employment in the leisure and hospitality sector has dropped by 20% which represents 15,700 jobs.