Newsom ends stay-at-home order

Still, within the Purple Tier service sector and retail businesses can operate with reasonable accommodations. Hair salons and barbershops can now open indoors with modifications such as mask wearing. All retail can be open to indoor shopping with masks and at 25% capacity to allow for social distancing. Shopping centers such as malls, destination centers and swap meets can open indoors with masks, at 25% capacity but must close off their common areas and food courts.

Restaurants who largely continued with outdoor dining—if not in-door dining—can now resume outdoor dining under the Purple Tier, without fear of state retribution.

Waiting on doses

Health and Human Services held two vaccination events last week at College of the Sequoias’ Visalia campus and Porterville College. Lutz said they nearly administered 1,000 vaccinations at each site. But supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine has been a major hindrance. The county’s current policy is to hand out as many doses as possible to those 65 years of age and older and workers in the Phase 1A tier and Phase 1B tier.

Tulare County Board of Supervisors chairwoman, Amy Shuklian, said last week that the state handed down half of what they were expecting earlier this month. She added that she expects that to be a trend in the future.

Lutz said the problem with supply has been a slow manufacturing process. He said that between discussions with the state and President Joe Biden’s administration, even if they pushed out a stock pile of the vaccine it still would not be enough to vaccinate the community as quickly as they want.

“We don’t expect the supply to get much better until we have some of the new vaccines, like the AstraZeneca, like the Johnson and Johnson coming online and approved in the US,” Lutz said on The Paper Trail Podcast, published Friday, Jan. 22.

Lutz added that if there were enough supply to give all residents, there would be an escalated sense of urgency by the county and other agencies.

“I think if we suddenly had that much supply, I think we would all work to move heaven on earth to get our community vaccinated, because that is our hope of normalcy,” Lutz said. “It would take some logistical coordination. But our goal is [to not] be sitting on any excess supply”

Without enough vaccine on hand, and unsure when the county will be resupplied with sufficient dosage, the 2-1-1 hotline to schedule vaccinations, had to be shutdown. The county announced last week that 2-1-1 was “overwhelmed” and encouraged residents to complete the counties COVID Vaccination Interest form for future appointments. Residents who are eligible can sign up here: tinyurl.com/vaccines411.

The county press release that announced the shutdown of the 2-1-1 service stated clearly that vaccine supply remains “limited” and were unable to fulfill vaccinations for everyone who is elligible. Although, for those who have already received their first dose should expect a direct outreach by the county.

“Tulare County Public Health will contact you directly by phone or email to schedule your second dose appointment. The second dose of vaccine must be the same vaccine manufacturer as your first dose,” the press release stated. “For Pfizer, the second dose is to be given 21 days following the first dose. For Moderna, the second dose is to be given 28 days following the first dose.”