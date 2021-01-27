Rudy Mendoza returns to Woodlake mayorship

“Even in light of a pandemic situation, we’re still going very, very strong,” Mendoza said. “Here in the community of Woodlake we’ve always had a lack of available housing. So for us to have multiple projects like that, it’s not only a positive situation, but in light of the fact that most operations have shut down during the pandemic, ours has continued all along. So we’re very fortunate.”

Further development of the business park on the west end of downtown Woodlake is on the mayor’s radar, where Mendoza said a number of new business partners will be coming into town this year.

“Everything from manufacturers to wholesale suppliers and retailers will be opening up shop this year in our industrial park,” Mendoza said, “we’re very excited about that.”

Cannabis came to Woodlake a few years back, a controversial decision that resulted with Woodlake blazing the trail for weed in Tulare County. Multiple commercial cannabis operations have since opened across the county, including GreenBean, a second dispensary in Woodlake that opened just before the new year. Mendoza said while cannabis tax revenue has made an impact during the pandemic, other cities getting in the game seems to have relaxed the surge in sales.

Mendoza said a city park is in the plans for the northwest end of town, something the city started during his last term, and are in the process of applying for state grants.

“That will add additional infrastructure for us, a new amenity, a new park with trails” Mendoza said. “It will be a brand new development.”

Partnership with the public has been the mantra of Mendoza’s governance of Woodlake, and he said he hopes to continue down that path.

“It’s not just the city government that runs the city. We run the city very well because we do it with a good partnership with the city and the community itself,” Mendoza said. “But then also continuing on with smart growth and providing for a safe community. As long as we do those things, I think that the people of Woodlake are going to be happy—they’re going to continue to support myself and other members of the city council.”

Mendoza said even though it might sound crazy to extend an invitation to Woodlake when everyone is cooped up indoors, he knows the lockdown won’t last forever.

“Woodlake is a diamond in the rough,” Mendoza said, “although we’re at the easternmost stretch of Tulare County, we have a lot to offer. We hope that more people will take the opportunity to drive down to Woodlake and take advantage of our amenities and what we have to offer.”