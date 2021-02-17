Court sets Erika Sandoval’s murder trial for September

During cross examination Chambers questioned Sandoval about the open safe in Green’s bedroom. She said the among other papers she found two pictures printed on computer paper of young girls in pornographic positions who were 12 to 15 years old.

“I thought, you know, I mean, like, is he watching this kind of stuff around my son? Is he doing anything to my son? I did think about my son,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval claims that is when Green arrived back to the house in his truck. At that point she said that she was in shock and unsure what to do. She went into her and their son Aiden’s room and hid in the closet. She said Green walked down the hall and was scared that she could have been seen in the closet and noted that she was thinking about the safety of Aiden and how he was being treated when he was with Green.

“I knew he’d take showers with Aiden. I didn’t know if he was doing stuff to Aiden, maybe, or just thinking about, like, the stuff that he had done with me, and what he was thinking when he was doing that stuff with me, what his mind thought,” Sandoval said.

She said she hit her “boiling point” and “snapped” and testified that she had stepped out of the closet and into the hallway with the gun that she got from the bag and approached the bathroom where Green was. She eventually shot and killed him while in the bathroom.

Hung jury

After four full days of deliberations that crossed from November and into December 2019, the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. Instead, the jury was stuck at 11-1. Chambers as well as DA Ward were disappointed in the decision.

Despite his disappointment in the lack of a verdict, Chambers said that he respects the juror’s opinion.

Chambers will not be a part of Sandoval’s legal team in her coming trial. Instead she will be represented by a public defender.

However, according to Ward and the profile on 48 Hours, jurors got into a heated confrontation during deliberations. Judge Joseph Kalashian, who presided over the trial, was asked to weigh in on the matter, and Alavezos requested that the jury be polled to give them a chance to identify any juror that is not cooperating. Kalashian did not grant the poll, and Ward said that it is rare to have to do one anyways.

Ward said the case will largely remain the same, based on the same evidence and the same charges and penalties. His office will continue seeking the death penalty. Ward said he expects the path to retrial to be much faster than the five years it took the case to reach the initial trial phase. He added that the prosecution will argue the same theory in September’s trial as they did before. The biggest difference will be when they address the photographs Sandoval claims to have found.