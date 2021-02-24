Tulare council discusses revoking massage parlor registration

At the appeal hearing, Sgt. Guerrero said he and a code enforcement officer responded to the complaint at the business on the same day, and said the “open” sign was illuminated upon their arrival. After entering the lobby, the two encountered what Sgt. Guerrero described as a locked “metal screen security door” between the lobby and massage area. After announcing himself as a Tulare Police officer, Sgt. Guerrero said a figure appeared behind the screen door before abruptly walking away.

“I was able to look underneath the curtain, at which time I noticed a female wearing black high heels, a red lacey dress, if you will, and a black lacey sweater,” Sgt. Guerrero said. “Several minutes later, she arrived back and opened the door wearing now sweatpants, flip-flops along with a red lacey shirt and the sweater.”

Sgt. Guerrero said they had trouble communicating with the woman—later identified to have the last name of Chen—due to a language barrier, until the code enforcement officer with him was able to use a translator application to identify she was speaking Chinese. Sgt. Guerrero said she stated she was cleaning the business, but that they did not find any cleaning materials during their inspection—permitted by chapter 5 of the Tulare city code, which states any city official can conduct an inspection of a massage parlor if the business is open.

“During that inspection, we located a room which appeared to be a living area with a bed, several clothing items, personal hygiene items, personal effects of someone who appeared to be living there,” Sgt. Guerrero said.

Sgt. Guerrero said he made the decision to stop and notify Mario Anaya, the city’s principal planner, to conduct an inspection of the massage parlor, which had previously been cited for violations it had since fixed.

“Unfortunately when it was open we found new violations,” Anaya said, “and one of the major violations of chapter 5.104, which is the massage ordinance, is that anyone present when the massage parlor is open and the open sign is on has to be registered with the city paperwork and has to have most importantly a California massage therapy certification.”

Anaya said the woman present was neither registered nor possessed a certification, and appeared to be living at the business, which is also not allowed, for which Chief Hensley made the decision to revoke business registration for the massage parlor.

Chunmei Xu, the owner of Kern Ave Massage, was present at the council meeting, along with Michael Sereno, who claimed to be Xu’s interpreter, even though he said she “speaks good english, she’s a citizen.”

Without Xu saying a word, Sereno immediately started addressing the council with a statement, to which Mayor Dennis Maderos quickly interjected.

“Are you interpreting for her, or are you making a statement on behalf of yourself?” Maderos asked.” If you’re making a statement on behalf of yourself, what is your relationship to the appellant?”

“We’re friends,” responded Sereno.