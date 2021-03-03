CalTrans clears highway of homeless in Tulare

“We are not picking a site for a shelter,” the mayor said. “That is not what we are here to do.”

Instead, the meeting was about where the city could locally locate a low barrier shelter, meaning there are no barriers to entry. Low barrier shelters are a key piece to not only housing the homeless but keeping them off publicly owned land. Under the 2019 case Martin vs. City of Boise, cities cannot prohibit homeless people from sleeping overnight in public spaces unless they have available beds at a low barrier shelter.

Leading the discussion was deputy city manager Josh McDonnell, who said low barrier shelters are only allowed within the city limits in multi-family residential zones, such as apartments, duplexes and condominiums, and the service commercial zone. In those zones a shelter, not a tent city, can be built without a special permit if it has 12 beds or fewer. Anything more than 12 beds would require a conditional use permit, which must have a public hearing before the city’s planning commission. IN other words, Tulare would need 18, 12-bed facilities scattered throughout the city to house all 205 of the city’s unsheltered population, according to the 2020 point in time survey.

“The city has lands zoned appropriately to accommodate far more than 205 beds,” McDonnell said.

“Let’s be real and honest, that’s not going to happen,” Councilmember Sigala said of having 15 smaller shelter instead of one or two larger facilities. “I thought we should have fewer and bigger shelters.”

Sigala said the city has had the zoning on the books for nearly 10 years and not one of the 12-bed or fewer shelters has been built. The city did have a proposal last summer by Lighthouse Rescue Mission to build a 76-bed shelter. The low-barrier shelter would be an aluminum skeleton covered by a high-tension fabric. The fabric is pre-cut to fit and bolt into the metal frame including skylights for natural light during the day. The shelter materials are manufactured by Sprung Structures based in Alberta, Canada. Sprung Structures have already been used for similar shelter projects in Fresno, Bakersfield, Los Angeles, San Diego and several others in the United States and Canada. Clevenger said the Tulare project would be over 3,000 square feet and 38 bunk beds, located at least six feet apart, would provide 76 beds now but possibly much more after the pandemic.