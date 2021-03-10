COS women’s basketball one of 18 programs to begin season

Despite the modifications, don’t expect Sequoias to lack motivation.

“There is always something to play for. Our goal is to win the games we get to play,” Alvarado said. “Our expectations stay the same whether we play five games, 15 games or 30. You are going to see them play hard and play physical and play together. We have a lot of pride in what we do.”

And Alvarado believes he and assistants Doug White, Thomas Castro and Fidel Alva have assembled a team that would have been among the state’s best in a normal season.

“Without a doubt,” Alvarado said of his 12-player roster. “That’s why I am disappointed we can’t play a full season. This team would have had a lot of growth and could have gone a long way.”

The Giants return six players from a team that went 19-10 last season and made the Northern California Regional playoff field for the eighth straight time under Alvarado.

That group is led by three players who logged major minutes last season in Serena Ybarra (Coalinga High), Sapphire Jones (Hanford) and Felicia Ramirez-Licea (Caruthers).

Ybarra, a 5-7 guard, averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 steals a game in 2019-2020.

Jones, a 5-7 guard, contributed 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals a game, while Ramirez-Licea delivered 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Sequoias also welcomes back Hailee Edwards (Ridgeview-Bakersfield), Neli Diaz (McFarland) and Kuda Ceesay (Atlanta).

Edwards, a 5-9 guard, averaged 5.3 points over the Giants’ first six games before missing the rest of the season with an injury.

Diaz, a 5-7 guard, was a key reserve last season, averaging 5.3 points per game, while Ceesay, a 6-3 center, is an emerging presence inside who averaged 0.6 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.

“Our sophomores are all really good players,” Alvarado said. “We’re definitely going to lean on them to lead and show the way.”

The Giants also feature an accomplished group of newcomers headlined by freshmen Celeste Lewis and Alana Roberts, who were both four-year varsity players at Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford.

They combined to help the Golden Bears go 117-24 while making four deep runs into the California Interscholastic Federation’s Division IV playoffs, including a state championship in 2017-2018 and a finals berth last season that was never played because of COVID-19 precautions.

Lewis, a 5-10 guard, averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.0 blocks a game during her four seasons at Sierra Pacific.

Roberts, a 5-10 forward, averaged 11.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during her prep career.

“Celest is an exceptional passer and a heck of a point guard,” Alvarado said. “Alana is a gift, too. I really want to see her play. We’re really excited to get some of the local players who accomplished a lot in high school and come from championship programs. We feel fortunate they joined our program because they immediately lift us up to another level.”