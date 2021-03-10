Man sues Visalia for police brutality, dog mauling

Caught on camera

The lawsuit states Rubio was walking in the shopping center parking lot at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street, about 400 feet from his home in the 2100 block of South Akers Street, when he was approached by Officer Marisa Burkdoll. The officer opened the conversation by asking if Rubio can take his hands out of his pockets and says “people are calling about you,” according to Burkdoll’s body cam footage provided by Rubio’s attorney. Rubio complied by taking his hands out of his pocket. She then asks what he’s doing. Rubio asks her, “what did I do?” Burkdoll replies callers said he was looking into vehicles.

Rubio then implies he is only being stopped because of the color of his skin.

“You know how it is. Let’s be real. Racism,” he tells the officer.

Burkdoll tries to get back to the reason for the questioning by asking if Rubio has a home to go to. Burkdoll then asked “Can you do me a favor and take off your backpack?”

“Why, what am I doing?,” Rubio asks.

“Because you are acting strange, like you are under the influence or something,” Burkdoll says.

About that time, Officer William Hansen pulled up in his patrol car to assist Burkdoll on the call. As soon as Rubio’s attention shifts to Hansen, Burkdoll grabs one arm and Hansen the other. Rubio continues to ask what he has done as both officers are holding his arms away from his body. After a few seconds, Burkdoll quickly grabs Rubio’s backpack with one hand and puts Rubio in a chokehold with the other, which can be seen from Hansen’s body cam footage, while Hansen grabbed the other arm. As Burkdoll wrestles Rubio to the ground and begins hitting him in the head, Hansen begins telling Rubio to relax, calm down and knock it off or he is “going to get bit by my dog.”

Burkdoll repeatedly orders Rubio “give me your hand” and “stop pulling away” to which Rubio replies “I did” while screaming in pain. Hansen then slowly backs away and opens the rear door of his car to let out his canine, Roto. Hansen holds the dog back at first and then releases the dog while shouting “stellen” (sh-tell-in), the Dutch command for bite, several times. The commands are given in Dutch because Roto is a Belgian Malinois, also known as Dutch shepherd, which are trained in the language. The dog proceeds to bite Rubio for about a minute and a half.

“You had every option to listen,” Hansen yelled at Rubio. “You didn’t do anything.”

“Get the dog, please!,” Rubio screamed.

Hansen slowly pulls the dog off and backs away from Rubio after Burkdoll has finished handcuffing Rubio on the ground.

Official response

Both officers are VPD veterans. According to department records, Burkdoll is a Visalia native who joined the department in 2016. Hansen has been with the department for 12 years and the assigned handler for Roto, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. The VPD announced Roto and three other K9s had begun a six-week training program with the department in October 2018. The class of K9s officially joined the police department in February 2019.

Sgt. Celeste Sanchez, spokesperson for the Visalia Police Department, said the department received three calls for service from three different witnesses prior to the incident. The callers reported a Hispanic male, wearing a black and gray sweater, black gloves, a backpack and white shoes was in the parking lot located at Walnut and Akers looking into vehicles, acting suspiciously, and appeared as if he was under the influence.

Burkdoll arrived on scene and contacted Raymundo Rubio in the same parking lot where he was last seen by the callers. Sanchez said Burkdoll observed Rubio, who matched the description of the person described in the calls, and stopped to investigate. During her conversation with Rubio, Burkdoll observed that he was displaying objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and also believed he was the same person responsible for “casing vehicles described in the calls for service.”

In the department’s official response, Sanchez writes Rubio “resisted to the degree which prevented the officer from further investigation.” After Hansen arrived to assist Burkdoll, Sanchez said Rubio ignored commands by officers and “resisted efforts of the officers to detain him and pat him down for weapons for their own safety.”

She continued, “Ultimately officers used physical force to attempt to detain Rubio and gave him commands to comply or a Police K9 would be utilized. Rubio continued to resist their efforts to detain him and ultimately was taken into custody with the assistance of the Police K9.”

Sanchez said Rubio was immediately taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and evaluated for being under the influence of a controlled substance and would later test positive for methamphetamine. After Rubio received medical treatment, he was booked at the county jail.

VPD confirmed both Burkdoll and Hansen are currently working on patrol and neither has been placed on administrative leave.

“Due to the pending suit, the information which can be provided is limited,” Sanchez stated.