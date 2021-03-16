Tulare County turns red

Tulare County officially moves into the less restrictive red tier for reopening secondary schools, gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining at restaurants

TULARE COUNTY – State officials announced today, March 16, that Tulare County is now within the lower substantial risk level – red tier of reopening under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Due to steadily declining COVID case metrics and increased vaccination efforts, Tulare County has moved from the widespread lisk Level – purple tier into the less restrictive red tier, effective March 17. This movement allows for the safe reopening of indoor dining, as well as for movie theaters and gyms to operate indoors.

“The declining number of cases is welcome news for Tulare County, with local businesses now able to safely expand operations,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “However, it is still critical and extremely important for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. We all must continue to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection—wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available to you.”

With this movement into the less restrictive red tier, the following are now permitted in Tulare County:

Restaurants can open for indoor service at 25% capacity

Fitness gyms can reopen indoor operations at 10% capacity

Retail stores can expand from 25% to 50% capacity

Middle schools and high schools can reopen

For a complete list of restrictions and more information on allowable business activities and the modifications currently required for businesses located in counties within the Substantial Risk Level – Red Tier, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

Vaccination efforts continue throughout Tulare County. Officials strongly urge residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as it’s their turn. Eligibility requirements have expanded statewide for the much-sought-after vaccine; those with underlying, high-risk health conditions and disabilities can now get vaccinated. Anyone who meets the eligibility requirements to receive the COVID Vaccine can visit the Tulare County COVID Vaccine webpage at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID vaccinations. Eligible residents can also make an appointment online at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov.