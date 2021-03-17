COVID-19 pushed local healthcare to the brink

Herbst said the hospital set up a Triage Command Center in the medical staff conference room where medical executives monitored every patient at the hospital and assigned each of them a sequential organ failure assessment score (SOFA) score to gauge their probability of survival over a two-week period in late December.

“We had to decide who got admitted, who we continued to care for and who we withdrew care for,” Herbst said. “It was an awful task we continually practiced for two straight weeks.”

Kaweah Delta was able to add more beds by converting its pediatrics unit, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and endoscopy units to adult, acute care beds. It had plenty of ventilators, unlike the beginning of the pandemic, but that seemed to be the last step before death. Herbst said about 70% of patients were over the age of 70 and 70% of those who went on ventilators didn’t survive.

“Our nurses experienced so much sadness, sorrow and death,” said Kari Noesek, chief nursing officer at Kaweah Delta.

The most difficult part of the pandemic was finding enough staff to care for patients. Noeske said about 300 staff members were recovering or quarantining from COVID, or other illnesses, so most nurses were asked to work three or four shifts in a row. The pandemic also struck at a time when there is nursing shortage across the nation, especially in rural areas like the Central Valley.

“We didn’t know when it would tip in our favor,” Noeske said. “All you can do is show up for work and hope it gets better.”

Herbst said the hospital did its best to entice nurses out of retirement, offer $600 bonuses for taking extra shifts and having registered nurses oversee teams of vocational nurses, nursing assistants and non-bedside staff to treat patients. Traveling nurses were paid 150% over regular pay just to keep the hospital staffed.

“At some point there isn’t enough money in the world to fight fatigue,” Herbst said.

Noeske said the biggest takeaways she had from the last year was the need for more nurses, and more importantly, the need for more high quality nursing programs. She said rural areas like the Valley need to open more nursing programs for local students and not just in Southern California, the Bay Area and the state capitol where they often have more nurses than positions. She said many of those nurses come to the Valley to get one or two years of experience and then return to those areas. More local nursing schools would help train nurses who want to remain in the area.

“This has been a week of reminiscing,” Noeske said. “But we also have to look forward.”

Kaweah Delta learned other valuable lessons, such as new ways to communicate when meeting in person might be preferable but not prudent. Herbst said telehealth visits at its rural health and family practice clinics will contain beyond the pandemic, as people may still remain “worried or anxious about going to the doctor.” The state also passed laws with minimum mandated quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals that won’t be sunset any time soon. More importantly, Herbst said the hospital is communicating on a deeper, more consistent level with its employees and community members. Biweekly telecasts are held for staff to ask questions and get answers and regular town hall meetings for the public.

“As the largest healthcare provider in the area, we needed to be the experts on [COVID],” Herbst said.

The communication became increasingly important because hospital staff like Kaweah Delta’s not only had to combat the virus but also misinformation. Noeske said it was disheartening to hear people talk about the virus in the same breath as the common flu as her staff watched people die in the ICU on a daily basis, and then have their beds filled with new patients just as quickly.

“It was very real and very hard,” Noeske said.

While the myths of the virus and infection rates spread across the country through social media, Herbst said a different myth festered in the Valley. Throughout the pandemic, people continue to claim hospitals were profiting from COVID-19 patients.

Even before the pandemic, Herbst said Kaweah Delta was breaking even for the eight months leading up to March 2020. Compare that with the first three months of the pandemic when Kaweah Delta lost $20 million by the end of May 2020 including a $12 million loss in April alone. During the last year of the pandemic, Herbst reported Kaweah Delta lost $60 million, mostly due to the cost of hiring travel nurses, incentives to attract full-time nurses during the pandemic and because the hospital had to end elective surgeries, “the lifeblood of hospital revenue,” according to Herbst, in order to make room for COVID patients. To compound the problem, more people went on MediCal while reimbursements for the program remained stagnant and at a time when the costs of drugs were doubling and the cost of supplies were tripling.

“As a hospital you can’t operate in the red,” Herbst said. “The best you can hope for is a 2% margin, something the private industry would scoff at.”

The only thing saving hospitals this year was an influx of federal money. Herbst said Kaweah Delta received about $55 million in CARES Act funding to offset much of its losses, leaving the hospital to try and climb out of a $5 million whole for the last year. And the effects could linger. The losses will likely affect the hospitals bond rating, meaning it will be difficult for them to borrow money to complete its expansion to transition away from the Mineral King wing of the hospital, which will not meet earthquake standards in 2030.

“We hope the legislature pushes back that date or grant exemptions,” Herbst said.

Herbst said he expects the experience will make the hospital and its staff stronger than ever and says the community should expect even better care from Kaweah Delta going into the future.

“It’s like a Phoenix emerging out of the ashes,” he said, “but we have to dust off a lot of that black ash.”