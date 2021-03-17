Lindsay chief calls for department to change

Other needs

Aside from the double-duty Lindsay officers pull as fire personnel, Lindsay isn’t necessarily keeping up with the number of officers they need overall. According to Hughes the city has less than one officer per 1,000 residents. The only city in Tulare County lower than them is Dinuba who has .7 officers per 1,000 residents.

As of this year the city’s public safety department has one director and two lieutenants, four sergeants and eight patrol officers. They also have one school resource officers funded by the Lindsay Unified School District, two administrative staffing positions, one open detective positions and three open fire lieutenant positions.

By comparison, in 2012 the department has three administrative officers, four sergeants, 10 patrol officers, one detective, one school resource officers, four part-time officers, three fire engineers and two animal control officers.

Hughes said the staffing level for the department has made it difficult for officers to take vacation time or take time off patrols for trainings. Councilwoman Rosaena Sanchez asked why Measure O, the city’s 1% sales tax measure—hadn’t help provide more funding for the department.

“I’ve lived in Lindsay all my life. And we need police officers, we need them. We just need them. We need enough officers that when they’re gone, they can step in…This has gone too far, too long, for us to have a shortage of police offices,” Sanchez said.

City manager Joe Tanner said that while Measure O has helped boost the general fund by almost $1 million a year it is not necessarily enough to hire more officers. Hughes did say that Tanner has been forthcoming with funds to replace other smaller ticket items like Tasers—and that was not always the case. Hughes told the council when he started with the department there was a chance his firearm may not fire “because they were that old.”

Larger ticket items that need replacement is definitely the fleet. The city’s newest vehicles is a 2020 Toyota Highlander with only 6,500 miles. But the department’s next newest cars are 2011, Chevy Silverados with an average 125,500 miles. They also have five 2011 Ford Fusions with an average 120,000 miles; three 2011Ford Crown Victorias with an average 114,000; one 2011 Toyota Highlander with 111,000 miles; one 2007 Ford Crown Victoria with 106,000 miles; one 2006 Ford Crown Victoria with 142,000 miles; three 2006 Toyota Highlanders with an average 125,000 miles; and one 2005 Ford Crown Victoria with 148,000 miles.

Hughes said former city manager Bill Zigler made efforts to replace the city’s public works fleet before investing in the police department. Which was a decision Hughes did not disagree with.

“He took care of them first, because their, their vehicles were worse than ours,” Hughes said. “[The plan was] if we needed a new vehicle, you know, we’ll reach out to surrounding agencies for their cars.”

Cleaner audit

Lindsay received their cleanest audit in 10 years late last month. Ahmed Badawi with Badawi and Associates CPAs told the council that they were removing the “going concern” designation. The city managed to settle negotiations with the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Tulare County Transportation Authority that had hampered the general fund for years.

The settlements mark a major breakthrough for the city which still has considerable debt on the books but have a much clearer picture on their revenues and expenses. Hughes has been there for it all and is encouraged that in the waning years of his career, things are finally getting on the right track.

“Now that a lot of the settlements and stuff have been worked out, we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel here. We’re not out of the woods by any means. But, you know, we’re in a better situation than we were four years ago,” Hughes said.