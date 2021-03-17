Tulare County has record year amid unprecedented struggles

In response to the unprecedented public health crisis, Shuklian noted the county unprecedented financial authorizations, including $8.6 million for COVID-19 testing and financial assistance to local hospitals, $5.2 million in small business grants, $3.4 million in food support programs and $1.1 million for rental and housing support. To date, the county has vaccinated more than 80,000 people and has received triple the number of vaccines over the last month.

“Now is not the time to become complacent,” Shuklian warned. “As our county begins to see improvement, we must remain steadfast in following CDC guidelines to prevent further spread, which means mask up, avoid high risk situations social distance and wash your hands.”

The pandemic did help the county make inroads to end homelessness. While Project Room Key used state funding to help the homeless quarantine from COVID, Project Home Key actually provided the county funding to purchase long-term housing options. Tulare County was awarded $5.2 million which it used to purchase the Sequoia Lodge motel in Visalia, and the 99 Palms at Tagus Ranch through a partnership with the Housing Authority of Tulare County. The county now has over 100 rooms that will be converted into permanent supportive housing.

“While we consider these victories, there are still many more people who remain unsheltered and who are coming into homelessness, even as we speak,” she said.

Similarly, the pandemic also increased access to the supervisor meetings and meetings across the county. Shuklian said limiting the amount of people who can attend the meeting forced the county to find new ways for residents to engage in their meetings by calling into the meetings while listening to its live feed online.

The two-term supervisor credited the county’s 5,000 employees with helping the county’s navigate through the worst pandemic in the nation’s history. She said local public health staff began implementing protocols and limited international exhibitors at the World Ag Expo in January 2020. The county’s Emergency Operations Center coordinated a county wide response to the pandemic, and a joint information command center was created so messaging was concise and consistent, including interpreting state guidelines for schools, healthcare partners, businesses and community partners. Every department helped secure and distribute highly limited supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local healthcare facilities.

“Many of you placed the safety and well being of the public over yourselves and your families,” Shuklian said. “When things didn’t go the way someone thought they should. You took the hits, and you took the criticism. But through it all you never lost sight of your mission.”

Shuklian went on to detail the record milestones of county staff in nearly every department. As if a global pandemic wasn’t enough, 2020 saw the largest wildfire in Tulare County history. The Sequoia Complex Fire burned more than 175,000 acres and destroyed 232 structures.

“Firefighters from throughout the United States along with our own Tulare County Fire Department personnel bravely and successfully defended the communities of Camp Nelson and Ponderosa thankfully and miraculously, there were zero firefighters or civilian fatalities,” she said.