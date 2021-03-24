TCTA offers free bus rides to vax clinics

Passengers going to their vaccination appointment must let the bus operator know as soon as they board and show proof of a vaccination appointment confirmation for that day—proof can be shown on a cell phone or a printout vaccination confirmation.

Vaccination appointments can be made through the state’s MyTurn web site. After securing a vaccination appointment, officials urge residents to use the Tulare County Area Transit Trip Planner application at www.RideTCaT.org to plan the trip, or to call The Green Line at 1-877-404-6473 for assistance over the phone.

Giving free bus rides supports the County’s goals in getting Tulare County residents and workforce vaccinated as soon as possible and making sure vaccinations are accessible and equitable for everyone, including those who live in rural Tulare County. Participating transit services include city of Dinuba, Tulare County Area Transit, Tulare InterModal Express, Porterville Transit, Tulare County and Visalia Transit. This free service does not apply to Dial-A-Ride services, only fixed bus routes in the county.

Riders must adhere to the safety protocols of face masks and social distancing when on public transit buses.