Tulare County turns red

Last week, Tulare County officially moved into the less restrictive red tier for reopening secondary schools, gyms, movie theaters, and indoor dining at restaurants

TULARE COUNTY – State officials announced March 16, that Tulare County is now within the lower substantial risk level—red tier of reopening under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Due to steadily declining COVID case metrics and increased vaccination efforts, Tulare County has moved from the widespread risk level—purple tier into the less restrictive red tier, effective March 17. This movement allows for the safe reopening of indoor dining, as well as for movie theaters and gyms to operate indoors.

“The declining number of cases is welcome news for Tulare County, with local businesses now able to safely expand operations,” Tulare County public health officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “However, it is still critical and extremely important for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. We all must continue to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection—wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available to you.”