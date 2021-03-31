In-home support workers plead for pay increase

IHSS providers began sounding off in September, when Porterville resident Sandy Brown, a care provider of 8 years, voiced her concerns to the board. Brown said the limit to one item per person at stores for essential items has forced care providers to make multiple trips for their clients, putting themselves at further risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“We put ourselves at risk every day to provide care for our clients,” Brown said. “I am sad to have to be here to beg this leadership for a liveable wage.”

Richard Ituri, a Tulare County in-home care provider and representative of SEIU 2015, a California long term care workers organization, also took a stand in September to air his discrepancies with the board.

“I’m disappointed in our board of supervisors, who have not prioritized home care workers,” Ituri said. “We are deemed essential. It’s really disappointing to see the board nickel and dime us. We’re just asking for a living wage…minimum wage is a disrespect to the work we do.”

Ituri said to his dismay about a year of contract bargaining had bore no fruit. During public comment at the Oct. 6 board of supervisors meeting, a district 4 resident who had been providing in-home services for her aunt for six years asked for the board to show leadership and give in-home support workers a wage increase, something she said many counties had already given in contracts with SEIU 2015.

SEIU 2015 did not respond to a request for an interview with The Sun-Gazette. As of March 2021, the average IHSS independent provider wages in California is $14.62 an hour. In Tulare County, wages are below state average at $14.00, riding even with California’s 2021 minimum wage for employers with 26 employees or more. In San Francisco, IHSS workers will be making $18.00 an hour starting July 1, though cost of living is included in the calculations.

After months of pleas for pay during public comment, the board received a presentation from the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency March 2 on the IHSS and it’s finances.

Angie Arroyo, the unit manager for IHSS with TCHHSA, said she’s been managing the program for the last four years. Over that time she said as the program has become more accessible, she’s seen an increase of around 1,000 recipients a year, which has also brought in more providers. As of December 2020, there were 5,370 recipients and 4,535 providers in Tulare County with over 563,000 work hours authorized. The program saw about 203 recipient applications a month in 2020.

Changes in the state budget over the years have begun to shift the financial burden of IHSS toward the county level. The federal government covers about 50% of IHSS funding, while the State pays 65% and Tulare County 35% of the non-federal share. Tulare County is slated to pay $6,456,700 for IHSS in fiscal year 2020-2021 with 4% annual inflation, which includes provider wages. However, as of Jan. 1, 2022, current law will change these ratios to 35% State and 65% County.

The county is currently in labor contract negotiations with SEIU 2015.