Supervisors approve ‘trailblazer’ homeless village

Part of the requirements of the new funding is that the mobile home park units not just be affordable, but extremely affordable. Under the agreement and permit, seven units must be rented to residents at 30% of Area Median Income (AMI), 10 to those at 45% and 32 to those at 50% of AMI. The average per capita income for Tulare County was $21,380 in 2019. That means those living at the village will pay between $159 and $267 per month in rent, including utilities, based on the formulas in the affordable housing agreement between Self Help and Tulare County.

Adrianne Hillman, founder of Salt+Light Works, said some of the rent will be covered by housing vouchers, of which Tulare County has more than available housing units, but much of it will come from residents taking advantage of job placement programs or helping create one for them. In addition to the programs like the city of Visalia’s ECO, which pays unsheltered residents to clean up streets with the possibility of graduating to full-time employment in the public works department, Salt+Light will also offer “dignified income opportunities” such as paying for some to help with onsite maintenance, or creating art and woodworking to sell on their own.

“It will require some skin in the game as folks have to pay rent, and we’re going to ask them to create purposeful work for themselves through our services,” Hillman said.

The project will consist of 31, one-bedroom units, and 21, two-bedroom units, both of which will be under 400 square feet. Three of the units will be reserved for missional residents. Selected by Salt+Light, missional residents are the “glue in the community” and will help coordinate events, foster relationships within the community and to be the liaison between the community and outside entities.

“Those are the folks who are mitigating arguments and those things that might come up between neighbors,” Hillman said. “It’s kind of like the neighborhood watch program.”

The community will also include 73 parking spaces, a 5,000 square foot unity hall, a dog park and a memorial garden. The unity hall will not only be a community gathering place it will also have a commercial kitchen for large events, provide work spaces for residents to start their own micro business and offices for local service providers to meet with residents privately. Services will include case management, behavioral health, health and wellness, financial literacy and budgeting, economic development and job training.

“We’re thrilled about that we want to put Tulare County on the map to say that we are doing something really serious about homelessness that will be permanent, that will help folks settle and heal,” Hillman said.

A big part of healing will be the memorial garden. Hillman said the garden will include pavers with the names of residents who pass away while at the community so they can be remembered by the neighbors, as well as friends and family who come to visit.

“The loneliest things for folks living on the streets is that they know that they will die in an undignified manner, in an unmarked grave and uncelebrated life,” Hillman said. “And so that Memorial Garden really is a beacon of hope for folks who have had that catastrophic loss of family who have had that loneliness have had that lack of connection so that they know that they will be celebrated not only in life in our community, but also in death.”

Supervisor Eddie Valero said he appreciated the project’s efforts to treat the homeless with dignity, through its treatment of the residents as property owners, helping them find purposeful work in life and helping keep their memory alive in death.

“Dignity is very important for me, because it makes sure that people feel included, it makes sure that people feel supported, and it makes sure that people feel appreciated, especially in a world that can often seem isolated,” Valero said.

Supervisor Pete Vander Poel asked how Salt+Light will select who lives at the innovative village.

“Are you going to drive a bus around the community and just try to pick folks up,” Vander Poel asked facetiously.

Hillman said Salt+Light has been operating a mobile food truck to meet residents where they are, which has given the non-profits an opportunity to know many of the areas unsheltered population, hear their stories and build a relationship with them. As a permanent supportive housing project, she said most of the resident referrals will come from Tulare-Kings Homeless Alliance, Tulare County’s Continuum of Care for homeless, which manages a database of unsheltered residents and issues vouchers for housing.