Tulare County says anyone 16 and older is eligible for vaccine

Tulare County Public Health expands eligibility at its mass vaccination site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY – If you can drive yourself to the International Agri-Center in Tulare, you can get a vaccine.

On, March 31, Tulare County Public Health announced anyone over the age of 16, regardless of health conditions, is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination site at the Agri-Center. To make an appointment at the Agri-Center, visit the Curative link on the Tulare County COVID Vaccine web page at: curative.com/sites/26207. The Tulare COVID Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling 559-685-2260.

“We urge all our newly eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”