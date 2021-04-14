Allensworth finds a ‘Source’ for clean water

Contaminated

Arsenic has plagued Allensworth’s water wells since 1966, according to a 2013 engineering report of the Allensworth Community Services District (ACSD). The community water system currently serves 156 connections, according to the State Water Board. The community is served by two wells pumping groundwater which have both contained arsenic levels up to 60 percent higher than state defined safety levels for drinking water.

Arsenic occurs naturally in rocks, soil, plants and animals; however, it can also come from industrial and agricultural activities, particularly from wood preservatives, fertilizers, pesticides, animal feeding operations, and mining activities. Historically, arsenic was used in pesticides on cotton and orchards, and some forms continue to be used on cotton, which is still a major crop in southwestern Tulare County. Additionally, increased alkalinity (increased pH) may increase the levels of arsenic in groundwater because it dissolves naturally occurring arsenic in surrounding rocks and soils.

The community’s eastern well was built in 1984 and was consistently in the range of 11 parts per billion (ppb) to 14 ppb, well below the California maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 50 ppb. That is until November 2008, when California revised the arsenic MCL to 10 ppb. The well has exceeded the safe drinking water standard for arsenic 18 times between 1990 and 2012, according to a 2017 report by Tulare County.

The other well, located on the western side of Allensworth, was built in 1999 with a grant and loan from the USDA’s Rural Development program. That well has failed to meet the MCL at least four times since 2010 and was drilled to replace an older well that was shut down due to high levels of arsenic.

The community’s water is so bad the ACSD imposed a moratorium on new water connections and the drilling of new wells in 2010. According to the resolution, the moratorium was prompted by the high cost associated with pumping groundwater from lower depths as a result of decreased groundwater levels coupled with the District’s financial inability to drill new wells and therefore meet existing rate payer demand.

The World Health Organization warns that short-term exposure to arsenic can cause stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, skin discoloration and rashes, and numbness or tingling in extremities. Long term exposure can lead to cancer, hypertension, diabetes, tremors and respiratory illnesses. Boiling water does not actually remove arsenic, but rather concentrates levels in the water.

As a result, residents travel to the next county to buy water in single-use plastic bottles or jugs.

“In a place like this, which is a Severely Disadvantaged Community, the health and economic consequences of poor drinking water quality are very real,” Kadara said. “We simply don’t have the financial resources to build treatment plants or new infrastructure, and the town has worked for more than a century to find a cost-effective fix.”

Tapping the sky

After 100 years of looking for solutions below their feet, Allensworth is now looking to the sky overhead.

Allensworth is currently collaborating with Source Global, a public benefit corporation whose mission is to innovate drinking water solutions, to outfit the community with two hydropanels.

The panels use solar energy to turn fans that draw ambient air into a hygroscopic, a patented water-absorbing material, that traps water vapor from the air, according to their website www.source.co. The water vapor is then condensed into a liquid that collects in a small tank attached to the panel. Minerals are then added to filter the water and to provide it with the flavor most people are familiar with. The panels can be piped to deliver the water directly to a faucet or fridge dispenser.

The hydropanels are being piloted in Allensworth to allow residents to taste the water and evaluate the technology, and residents are collecting water for their homes from a dispenser at the community center. Two hydropanels can produce 20 bottles of water per day, and enough drinking water for four to six people per year.

Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Source’s technology works entirely off the grid and in nearly every climate, making it well suited for places like Allensworth, a small community with little infrastructure, limited resources and a hot, arid environment. The panels are customized for the climate, such as areas with low sun and humidity, and can even work in the most arid deserts in the world, according to the company. Source claims its panels are being used in more than 40 countries, including Colombia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.