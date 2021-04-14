L.A. mother accused of killing three children caught in Tulare County

Denton filed for custody of the children in Tulare County Superior Court on March 1 and filed a temporary emergency order for custody on March 4 stating Carrillo was “experiencing a psychotic episode and experiencing paranoia and hallucinations.” In his declaration, Denton said Carrillo showed signs of postpartum depression following the birth of their second child and her condition had worsened since abruptly quitting therapy last year. Denton requested a mental evaluation and claimed Carrillo was “erratic and unstable” and had taken the children from their home in Porterville in the middle of the night on Feb. 25 and refused to tell him where they were. He suspected she had taken them to be close to family in either Los Angeles, where her mother resides, or Mexico, where her extended family lives.

“I am fearful for the safety of our children,” Denton wrote in the filing.

On March 12, Carrillo filed a temporary restraining order against Denton in Los Angeles County Superior Court prohibiting him from harassing, threatening or violent behavior. According to Denton’s statement, Carrillo had accused him of being part of a “pedophile ring” when their daughter was complaining of groin pains, even though she was there when the daughter fell and injured her groin during a family outing at a park. Two days later, Denton said Carrillo took their daughter for an examination at Valley Presbyterian in Los Angeles which determined her injuries were due to the fall.

On March 26, Carrillo and Denton appeared before Judge Gary Johnson at the South County Justice Center in Porterville and agreed on a shared custody, with the children alternating weekends beginning March 28. The couple was due back in court on April 14 to set a date for recommended counseling and additional custody hearings.

“I am very concerned about my partner … and want to get her the help she needs to recover from this mental break and to become stable,” Denton wrote in his declaration. “I want her interactions with the children to be safe and healthy.”

A GoFundMe.com page titled “No Words” has been set up for Erik Denton, Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and the father of the three children—Joanna, 3, Terry, 2, and Sierra, just six months old.

“It is more than words to describe his loss and the help that Erik needs at this time,” the page reads.