Tulare County is key in recall campaign

“I learned a lot about what not to do during the recall effort in 2019,” Woitalla said. “Those lessons were invaluable the second time around.”

Legally petitioners needed 12% of voters, just under 1.5 million signatures statewide, to qualify the recall for the ballot, but had a goal of collecting more than 2 million signatures to have a cushion in case some are disqualified. In previous recall efforts, there had been as many as 25% of signatures disqualified. Signatures can be disqualified if: the address the signer used is different from the one they use to register to vote; signatures on a petition for a county other than their county of residence; and if a person signs more than one petition.

Woitalla is a regional manager for the Recall Gavin 2020 campaign that began last June. She’s in charge of Zone 4 which includes her home in Tulare County as well as Fresno, Madera, Kings, Kern and Inyo counties. Her counties got at least double the 12% needed, and in Tulare County’s case, three times what was needed.

“I wanted my retirement to be used in a way to take our state back,” she said.

Woitalla said fighting for people’s attention during the pandemic was difficult, but once she got people talking, it wasn’t hard to find some common ground on their disappointment with Gov. Gavin Newsom. She said the top reasons Valley residents gave for signing the petition were parents upset with the closures of schools, early release programs for county jail inmates, AB 5, the state’s law limiting independent contractors or gig work, and the infamous French Laundry scandal, where Newsom was photographed dining indoors at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant with a dozen people, including lobbyists, who were not socially distanced and not wearing masks.

She said the illegal dinner meeting not only re-energized volunteers to keep pushing for signatures but also brought undecided voters on board with the recall effort.

“It fired up the base,” Woitalla said. “Every time he came to the Central Valley, we made sure we had people out there with signs to let him know he wasn’t welcome.”

Tulare County was in the top 10 for counties with the most signatures (38,174), most verified signatures (34,605) and the highest percentage of signatures compared to voter registration (18.8%), as of Feb. 10, the last time the Secretary of State updated its registration by county list. The bulk of signatures came from highly populated liberal leaning counties in Southern California, including Los Angeles (327,164), Orange (263,049), San Diego (226,985) and Riverside (203,516). The county with the highest percentage of signatures among registered voters was Siskiyou, a rural conservative county on the Oregon border where petitioners gathered enough signatures to represent more than two-thirds of voters (68%). According to the Secretary of State’s Office, this is the fifth of six attempts to recall Newsom and the second attempt by lead proponent Orrin Heatlie, a retired cop living in Folsom, Calif. Heatlie issued the following statement after submitting 1,964,203 signatures which had been pre-verified from an independent third-party vendor who specializes in getting ballot initiatives to qualify for election here in California.

“The People have spoken. Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be. Governor Newsom has ignored the People’s Recall for months; he can no longer put his head in the sand,” Heatlie said.