Tulare County moves into orange tier

Fitness center capacity increases to 25%, in-door dining to 50% and retail to 100% in less restrictive tier

TULARE COUNTY – If you are looking to shed the COVID-19, the 19 pounds you gained sheltering in place, you’ll have an easier time getting into the gym now that Tulare County has moved into the less restrictive orange tier.

State officials announced today that Tulare County has progressed into orange tier of reopening under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Due to declining COVID case metrics and increased vaccination efforts, Tulare County has moved from the Substantial Risk Level—red tier into the less-restrictive Moderate Risk Level—orange tier, effective April 7.