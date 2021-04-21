Kaweah Delta unveils new emergency department

$32.8 million expansion brings more beds, staff, space and modernized care to Kaweah Delta’s Visalia Emergency Department

VISALIA – The wait is nearly over for Kaweah Delta’s new Visalia Emergency Department, the $32.8 million expansion bringing more beds, staff, space and modernized care to the medical center, slated to open this month pending a final inspection from the California Department of Public Health.

Situated just off highway 198 on the corner of S. Locust Street and Mineral King Avenue, the newly expanded facility that now hosts 73 beds was built on the bones of the old Visalia Municipal Hospital, demolished in 1969 to make way for the Kaweah Delta Medical Center. Gary Herbst, chief executive officer at Kaweah Delta, said the expansion of the only trauma center between Bakersfield and Fresno was long overdue.

“Emergency care is first and foremost what the community expects from us, but we know it has been frustrating for them, and for us, because of overcrowding,” Herbst said. “Taking care of patients in the waiting room is not what we want to do.”