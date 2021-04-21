Mother admits drowning her three children

Liliana Carrillo says she murdered her three children so they would not be abused by their father living in Porterville; father claims the mother suffers from “delusions and paranoia”
BAKERSFIELD – A woman arrested in Tulare County for allegedly killing her three children admitted to the crime in an interview with a Bakersfield news station on Thursday.
Liliana Carrillo, 30, granted an April 15 interview with KGET-TV in Bakersfield at the Lerdo Pretrial Facility, where she is being held on charges of carjacking. Carrillo is the primary suspect in the killing of her three children, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old, who were found dead in her Reseda, Calif. apartment on the morning of April 10. On Monday, the LA County DA charged her with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a weapon against her her youngest child.
In the jailhouse interview, Carrillo admitted to drowning her three children “softly” as she “hugged them and kissed them and apologized to them” in the apartment. She declined to answer direct questions about the morning of April 10 but did admit to killing the children because she feared they were going to be trafficked by her ex-boyfriend and his friends in Porterville.
“Yes, I murdered my children,” Carrillo said. “It is horrible and I hate myself for it, but I wasn’t about to let them be continuously tortured and abused.”
Carrillo said she fled from their Porterville home in February with all three children after she claims she realized her ex-boyfriend had “abused” their children. Erik Denton, Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, stated Carrillo was “experiencing a psychotic episode and experiencing paranoia and hallucinations” in a declaration filed at an emergency hearing for custody of the children on March 4. In his declaration, Denton said Carrillo showed signs of postpartum depression following the birth of their second child and her condition had worsened since abruptly quitting therapy last year. Denton requested a mental evaluation and claimed Carrillo was “erratic and unstable.”
He said her latest delusion stemmed from a Feb. 19 trip to the park. One of their daughters fell and injured her groin. Two days later, Denton said Carrillo took their daughter for an examination at Valley Presbyterian in Los Angeles which determined her injuries were due to the fall. She then returned home with the children. Denton said on Feb. 25 Carrillo took all three children from their Porterville home in the middle of the night and refused to tell him where they were. He suspected she had taken them to be close to family in either Los Angeles, where her mother resides, or Mexico, where her extended family lives.
“I am fearful for the safety of our children,” Denton wrote in the filing.
He claimed her conspiracy theory surrounding their daughter’s groin pain went so far as claiming everyone in the city of Porterville was part of a “giant sex trafficking ring.” He also claimed Carrillo believed she was “solely responsible for the COVID 19 pandemic.” On March 12, Carrillo filed a temporary restraining order against Denton in Los Angeles County Superior Court prohibiting him from harassing, threatening or violent behavior.
When the reporter asked Carrillo if she had been diagnosed with mental illness, she said she had dealt with depression and anxiety her whole life who had also been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. Denton claimed she refused to take her prescribed medication and instead “heavily self medicated” with marijuana to cope with pain until she stopped in February.
She claimed Denton was trying to convince the courts she was mentally ill so he could have the children taken away from her.
“Of course he is going to say I am crazy, but I am not crazy,” she said in the interview.
She asked the reporter if she was crazy, then why would Denton leave her alone with the kids all of the time. But in court papers, Denton said he had to quit his job in December 2019 to stay home with the children after Carrillo had made statements she wanted to kill herself and said “I wish I never had kids.”
The children were found by their grandmother in their apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. on April 10, according to LAPD. LA Fire Department pronounced all three children dead at the scene. The cause of death is still under investigation.
A little over an hour later, LAPD said it received a report Carrillo was involved in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and was driving a stolen Toyota pickup. Carrillo had crashed her car on Highway 65 north of Bakersfield at about 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Kern County Sheriff’s Department. In the interview with KGET-TV, Carrillo said the crash was her second attempt to commit suicide that day. When a good Samaritan stopped to help her, she carjacked the pickup instead.
Carrillo continued driving north on Highway 65 and eventually made her way to Tulare County where she was arrested in Ponderosa, a mountain community located 43 miles east of Porterville, around 1 p.m.
“I tried to kill myself [at the apartment] first and it wasn’t working, so I decided to drive to the top of the national forest and basically go off [a cliff],” she said.
On March 26, Carrillo and Denton appeared before Judge Gary Johnson at the South County Justice Center in Porterville and agreed on a shared custody, with the children alternating weekends beginning March 28.
Carrillo has not yet been to court for the murder charges but did plea not guilty to one count of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking and two counts of auto theft during an arraignment in Kern County Superior Court on April 14, the same day she was due back in court for a custody hearing in Tulare County. She is being held in Kern County Jail on a $2 million bail over concerns as a public safety risk and flight risk, according to the Kern County DA’s office.
“I miss my kids,” she said. “I think about them every day. The only thing I do know is that I am probably going to be in jail for the rest of my life.”