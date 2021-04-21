Porterville Transit fleet lowers emissions for low cost

“The key was taking those first steps—it was hard work, but more doable than anyone thought,” Tree said. “A wealth of resources existed to help us move forward. Getting started quickly showed what was possible technologically and financially. We learned, adjusted, and kept moving forward.”

Most of the alternative fuel equipment and infrastructure was built through a combination of federal and state incentive programs through Cal EPA, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District, Southern California Edison, California Public Utilities Commission, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Porterville has already purchased three more electric buses and expect them to arrive before the end of this year, leaving Tree just 10 buses short of his goal of transitioning his entire fleet to electric buses by 2024.

“We looked under every rock to save the city money,” Tree said.

Tree emphasized the advantage of engaging resource partners with the knowledge and capabilities required to help address the challenges encountered when planning, funding, deploying and managing zero-emission transportation equipment and infrastructure. For the last year, Porterville has been working with SRECTrade, the largest third-party environmental commodities asset management company based in Solano, Calif. The first four initials of SRECTrade stand for Solar Renewable Energy Certificates.

Mike Saxton, managing director for SRECTrade, said solar certificates are just one of several markets his company operates in, with the other major one being California’s low carbon fuel standards (LCFS) program. Under the program, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) sets a threshold for the amount of carbon emissions generated by a piece of equipment, model of vehicle and the type of fuel it consumes. For every metric ton of carbon emissions displaced by using cleaner equipment and fuels, such as electric vehicles, CARB issues a low carbon credit to the transportation agency or business. Gasoline and diesel producers then purchase credits to offset their deficits in meeting CARB’s emission standards for the fuel they make. While Porterville has earned about $60,000 in credits, SRECTrade claims to have clients, such as an agriculture processing site, that have made about $800,000 in credit proceeds annually for using 150 electric forklifts and five electric yard trucks and in some cases have exceeded the cost of fuel and maintenance of those vehicles.

“Petroleum producers have to clean up reduce greenhouse gases in their fuel or face penalties,” Saxton said. “And they can avoid the penalties by buying these credits.”

In a region battling air pollution, Porterville’s steps to deploy zero- and near zero-emissions fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and electric buses, as well as light-duty charging stations that generated more than $80,000 of LCFS credits in 2020, and with higher post-COVID use could generate more than $100,000 in 2021.

“We are excited about the revenue stream and hope it stays long-term,” Tree said. “But we expect the funding to be very competitive going forward.”

Tree says it currently costs the city about 14.5 cents per kilowatt hour (KWh) to charge its electric vehicles but the act of using those same chargers is currently generating about 21 cents per KWh in credits.

“We are generating revenue just by operating these vehicles,” Tree said.