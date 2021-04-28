California loses seat in House after census tally

California loses a congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, sees more people moving out than moving in

SACRAMENTO – California will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in history, the U.S. Census Bureau announced April 26 upon the release of the initial data from the 2020 decennial census.

California clocked in at a population of 39,538,223, it’s largest census population to date—there were more births than deaths—but did have a negative net domestic migration, where there were more people moving out of California than moving in.

The country as a whole grew at nearly the slowest rate on record this decade at 7.4%, second to only the 7.3% increase from 1930 to 1940. The West, South and Midwest regions of the country all experienced slower growth than the previous decade, and seven House seats will shift among 13 states, the smallest number in any decade since 1941 when current apportionment began. Historically, 84 seats have shifted to the West and the South since 1941.