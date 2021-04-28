Digging into disinterments at Tulare Cemetery

Conversely, disinterments involve digging up a coffin or urn in order to relocate remains. Xavier Avila, chair of the Tulare Cemetery District’s board of trustees, said disinterments are becoming more common as families are more mobile and choose cremation over traditional burials more often. He said most disinterments are one of three scenarios—the family is moving a coffin to a family plot near where they live, the family is moving a coffin or urn to a new gravesite at the same cemetery to bury families in the same area, or families request to take home an urn as a reminder of loved ones or to spread their ashes.

Unfortunately, disinterments due to mistakes have become too commonplace for Tulare. There have been anywhere between four and eight disinterments due to error, people being buried in the wrong plots, dating back to as early as 2012, according to media reports, but are much more difficult to verify using the cemetery’s analogue system. Burials are tracked using large, hard-bound ledgers dating back to the cemetery’s first burial in 1890. Ledgers are organized by the Kern Cemetery, 50 acres on Kern Street, and the North Cemetery, 10 acres on J Street. Names can be searched in the district’s computers but must then be looked up in the ledger to find if there are any notes about the circumstances of an interment, or in this case, a disinterment.

The Valley Voice newspaper reported the number was as high as eight based on interviews with families and postings on the Facebook group Caring Cause, which was originally formed in 2016 to raise awareness about neglect of the grounds at the Tulare cemeteries. In April 2016, the family of Jimmie Renteria claimed he was buried in the wrong plot. But there were no notes in district paperwork showing Renteria was buried in the wrong plot, that he was disinterred or reburied at the cemetery.

Lydia Cervantes, who was recently appointed to serve as the interim clerk for the cemetery’s board of directors, said she suspects mistakes were not tracked because the documents are legally required to show the final resting place of the body. This was also the case for disinterments for two others the following year.

In March 2017, Trenity Monsibais died after a five-year battle with leukemia. Trenity’s mother, Alicia Monsibais, posted on Facebook a groundskeeper admitted six months after the burial he had dug grave #54 in Block D Row FF of the North Cemetery and buried her in a grave that belonged to someone else. In January 2018, she was disinterred and reburied in grave #51, just three spots over.

In April 2017, Janice Ojeda was buried in the wrong grave. Her daughter, Mary Lou, had selected a location near a large tree and immediately knew she had buried in the wrong grave. Ojeda remains in the same grave where she was buried at the North Cemetery after her family decided not to fight to disinter her and rebury her in the correct plot and instead asked for a refund of the $3,000 in burial fees.

In January 2021, Kerri Nelson-Hughes buried her husband in the Kern cemetery. And while he was buried incorrectly and disinterred, he was not buried in the wrong plot. Avila said urns are buried near the headstones to protect them from the weight of a coffin placed in the same vault. In the case of Dennis Hughes, the urn was buried in the middle of the gravesite, so the cemetery decided to dig it up and rebury it closer to the headstone.

“Not all of these disinterments being reported are the same,” Avila said.

The most glaring mistakes were the two most recent, which were disinterred on the same day. Silvano Martinez died on Feb. 8 and was buried on Feb. 12. On March 5, the family was told Martinez was buried in the wrong plot. On Feb. 19, groundskeeper Brian Viera said he noticed the same plot was scheduled for the burial of Justinana Jacinto as the one he had just dug a week earlier for Martinez. When he reported it to the office, Viera said district manager Lenore Castenada told him to dig a new grave in front of the plot and that she would “fix the paperwork” to reflect the change. When he asked if she had notified the family yet, Viera said Castenada told him to “just do it.” Both bodies were disinterred and buried in the correct plots on March 8 and Viera was fired later that day.

At its April 7 meeting, the board unanimously approved settlements with both families, including $3,518 for the Jacinto family and $6,400 for the Martinez family.