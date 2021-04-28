Drought declared in Tulare County

A spokesperson for the California Cattlemen`s Association claimed that ranchers are facing the most severe conditions in decades, worse than the drought years from 2014 to 2016. Furthermore, as the drought intensifies in the weeks and months ahead, cattle ranchers may be forced to reduce the size of their herds due to the reduction of feed and the increasing cost of hay. Water allocations for growers on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley have been reduced to only 20% of their normal allotment through the Summer months.

“It’s a troublesome sign that west side growers have been pumping more water from wells to irrigate their farmland,” NWS stated.

The April 19 letter states California counties, such as those in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, produce half of the nation’s livestock and produce products, essential to feeding the world and to the local economies. The supervisors said agriculture experts are estimating as many as one million acres of farmland will be fallowed in the next two to three decades as a result of reduced ground and surface water availability.

“A drought will expedite this loss in productivity and result in thousands of lost jobs,” the letter states.

State to wait

The governor issued an Emergency Proclamation for Drought in Mendocino and Sonoma counties on April 21. The move could pave the way for other counties to be added as the state moves deeper into drought, but state and federal lawmakers representing the Central Valley were frustrated with the order’s narrow focus.

On April 22, California’s Republican Congressional delegation—including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressmen David Valadao and Devin Nunes—issued the following statement: “The Central Valley is responsible for putting food on the table for the rest of the nation, and farmers and ranchers simply cannot grow the food we need without reliable access to water. Our local economies are crippled by water scarcity, and by ignoring the needs of the Central Valley, the lack of action by Governor Newsom in addressing this crisis is a failure to lead.”

In early March 2021, U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack designated 50 of the 58 (including Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern) counties as primary natural disaster areas due to the drought. This designation provides relief for farm operators in the form of emergency relief loans, so long as they qualify, for up to eight months after the designation is made. Vilsack followed up the designation with an April 8 statement issued jointly with U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, “The Departments of the Interior and Agriculture recognize the urgency of this crisis and its impacts on farmers, Tribes, and communities, and are committed to an all-hands-on-deck approach that both minimizes the impacts of the drought and develops a long-term plan to facilitate conservation and economic growth … We are also committed to robust and continued engagement with state, local, and Tribal governments to develop longer term measures to respond to climate change and improve water security.”

The federal concerns were echoed by state legislators representing the area as well. Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) said the governor needed to realize the food security of Valley residents depends on the ability of farmers to irrigate their crops and continue producing food.

“As a representative of the largest food-producing region in the entire world, I urge the governor to prioritize our food security, declare a state of emergency not just for two counties but for the entire state and deliver more water to our farmlands and communities,” Grove said. “Californians deserve better.”