Tulare’s pocket courtyard community nears completion of first four units

The push for this comes twofold: Firstly, a 2018 appellate court decision barring cities from forcing homeless people out of sleeping in public parks if the city doesn’t have enough low-barrier shelter beds for unsheltered residents. A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling in September stated prosecuting someone for sleeping in a public place is cruel and unusual punishment, a violation of that person’s 8th Amendment rights, unless the enforcing agency provides a low-barrier shelter for homeless people to sleep and they refuse to seek shelter there. The term low-barrier refers to a shelter that does not have any restrictions to enter, meaning it does not require those seeking shelter to be sober, participate in a religious program or separate families based on gender.

Secondly, after repeated pleas from the city, CalTrans cleared out homeless encampments along Highway 99 at the end of February, only after a homeless person was struck and killed by passing cars Feb. 4 when he attempted to cross the freeway near the overpass at Prosperity Avenue. About 75 homeless people—previously camping within state jurisdiction along Highway 99—now had nowhere to go, prompting immediate discussion amongst the city council for a low-barrier shelter.

While Lighthouse’s 16-bed pocket courtyard community is a drop in the bucket toward Tulare reaching the 205 beds it currently needs—not including Lighthouse’s upcoming 16-beds, Tulare has 63 shelter beds between various agencies—Clevenger said the project at 214 S. H St. is ideally the first of many in Tulare, signaling a shift in strategy to meet the city’s goal of housing all of its homeless. Tulare city code also allows for homeless shelters to be built in multi-family zones, streamlining the process with the city.

To those who may say temporary housing is not a solution to homelessness, Clevenger would agree. He said this is a different approach, in that this community currently holds the bedroom sides of larger two-bedroom, one bathroom factory-built homes, and the intention is to convert the units into permanent housing.

“Down the road as funding allows, marrying up the kitchen and bath unit, it becomes permanent [housing],” Clevenger said. “We’re spending money on stuff that is permanent.”