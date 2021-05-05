Economy rebounds from pandemic, inflation looms

Economist Chris Thornberg says that the bulk of recovery is already underway, concerned about the amount of money pushed into the economy from stimulus packages

TULARE COUNTY – In 2020, economist Dr. Chris Thornberg predicted that the economy would have a quick recovery when he presented at the Sequoia Regional Economic Summit. When he presented at the same summit last Friday, April 30 he presented why he was right. But his presentation did not necessarily culminate in a positive message.

Thornberg argued last year that the pandemic would have a dramatically sharp impact on the economy, followed by a rapid recovery. In his presentation he drew several contrasts to the Great Recession that left much of the economy reeling for years. He said during that crisis federal help was too small and too late. This time it was too much and too soon.

Last November Thornberg made a presentation for the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation to talk about how the recovery was going. His largest concern was inflation. He called the $3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act a “policy overreaction.” That was before a $900 billion stimulus bill that passed last December and the $1.9 trillion stimulus that passed in March.

“We are running down a path to inflation at breakneck speed,” Thornberg said in his November presentation.

Last Friday he emphasized that stimulus was too broad for a recession where services were shutdown. He flatly said that giving people money when they don’t have anywhere to spend “is not stimulus.”