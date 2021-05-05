Economy rebounds from pandemic, inflation looms

Economist Chris Thornberg says that the bulk of recovery is already underway, concerned about the amount of money pushed into the economy from stimulus packages
TULARE COUNTY – In 2020, economist Dr. Chris Thornberg predicted that the economy would have a quick recovery when he presented at the Sequoia Regional Economic Summit. When he presented at the same summit last Friday, April 30 he presented why he was right. But his presentation did not necessarily culminate in a positive message.
Thornberg argued last year that the pandemic would have a dramatically sharp impact on the economy, followed by a rapid recovery. In his presentation he drew several contrasts to the Great Recession that left much of the economy reeling for years. He said during that crisis federal help was too small and too late. This time it was too much and too soon.
Last November Thornberg made a presentation for the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation to talk about how the recovery was going. His largest concern was inflation. He called the $3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act a “policy overreaction.” That was before a $900 billion stimulus bill that passed last December and the $1.9 trillion stimulus that passed in March.
“We are running down a path to inflation at breakneck speed,” Thornberg said in his November presentation.
Last Friday he emphasized that stimulus was too broad for a recession where services were shutdown. He flatly said that giving people money when they don’t have anywhere to spend “is not stimulus.”
More to Thornberg’s point, the federal government’s stimulus policies led to an adjustment of cumulative household savings. From 2017 through the first quarter of 2021 savings were expected to trend to over $5,000 on average. But after the stimulus last April savings have almost reached $8,000 on average and total $2.2 trillion nationwide.
Thornberg equated the government borrowing over $5 trillion in money and giving it to people who could do little else than put it in their bank account, to stealing from future generations.
“We are robbing our children in order to enrich ourselves, and history will not look kindly upon us,” Thornberg said.
The worst is well behind us
According to Thornberg’s presentation the COVID recession ended last June. Thornberg said April through June of 2020 was the worst quarter in economic history but was followed by the greatest economic growth in history from July through September. The 33% growth rate makes 2020 the deepest and shortest recession in U.S. history and proof the recovery was ‘V’ shaped and not the ‘U’ shape many predicted.
The recovery has not been kind to every sector of the economy. Thornberg said that those who remained in the workforce generally had a “good year.” Those whose industries were shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 did not fare as well.
“It all depended on the sector you happened to be in,” Thornberg said.
From February 2020 to February 2021 service sectors were deeply impacted. Restaurants and bars contracted by 16%, clothing stores contracted by 12.7% and appliance stores contracted by 4.1%. But other industries blossomed during the pandemic. Non-store businesses like online shopping platforms grew by 27.4%, sporting and hobby businesses grew by 16.5%, hardware businesses grew by 15.3%, food and beverage businesses like grocery stores grew by 11.1% and auto dealers grew by 10.2%.
The most lagging sectors of the economy are the ones everyone might expect. Between Jan. 15, 2020 and April 14, 2021 restaurants and hotels are down 4.6%; transportation is down 24.7%; and entertainment and recreation are down 35.6%.
Thornberg added that unemployment data has been skewed by headlines and taken the wrong factors into account. Temporary layoffs had hovered below 1% nationwide until last spring when they shot up to over 9%. But the rate of people actually unemployed was far less shocking. Before COVID-19 unemployment was below 3% and then spiked to 6% at the beginning of the pandemic.
In fact, the labor market may be more troubling for employers than employees. Thornberg noted that several demographics of men and women are dropping their participation in the workforce. Men 25 to 55 years of age and older are declining in the workforce at 1.7% between March 2020 and March 2021. Women 35 to 55 years of age and older were dropout out of the workforce at almost the same rate.
Tulare County back to normal
The local hospitality industry easily took the largest hit in the pandemic. Bars, restaurants and hotels shed 3,700 jobs last April alone. Adam Peck with the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board , which connects workers with services said that was the “most dramatic individual monthly report” he’d ever seen.
According to Thornberg’s presentation last Friday the Tulare County unemployment rate has returned to it’s almost 10% range – about where it was before the pandemic. Fresno and Kings counties have returned to the pre-pandemic unemployment rates as well – slightly above 8%.
Prior to the pandemic Tulare County’s economy was strong. Total nonfarm employment was over 130,000 jobs in 2019. The local agricultural sector was still thriving with $7 billion in value and multiple to 10 rankings over several crops. Meanwhile the county’s food manufacturing sector continues has made modest gains since last year.
According to Thornberg, states and municipalities can help entrepreneurs by giving them the means to open their next restaurant or storefront.