Near head-on collision badly injures two

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), last Thursday, April 29 at approximately 9:10 a.m., officers from the Hanford area office responded and investigated a traffic crash in the area of State Route 43 and Denver Avenue.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Gabriel Jimenez, 20, from Hanford, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on state route 43 approaching Denver Avenue at 70 miles per hour. Jimenez attempted to pass slower moving traffic in front of him by entering the southbound lane.

But there was a vehicle traveling southbound and Jimenez swerved to avoid a head on traffic collision. The 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe didn’t collide with the other vehicle but overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Jimenez’ passenger, Miranda Garcia, 20, from Visalia, was not wearing her seatbelt and was partially ejected. Both Jimenez and Garcia, sustained major injuries from the traffic crash. Jimenez was transported to Kaweah Health Hospital and Garcia was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the traffic crash. Any questions regarding this collision can be directed to the Public Information Officer Derek Saldaña the Hanford CHP Office at 559-582-0231.