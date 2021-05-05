Porterville picks up Uber app service for in-city rides

Porterville Transit now offers 12 electric vans providing on-demand trips you can order through the Uber app
PORTERVILLE – Those wanting the convenience of rideshare apps on one hand and the low fares of public transportation on the other should clap their hands together for the city of Porterville.
On Saturday, May 1, Porterville Transit launched a new program in partnership with Uber offering on-demand public transportation you can order through the popular rideshare company’s app. Porterville Transit manager Richard Tree said the city recently purchased 12 electric vans each with seven seats for passengers and one wheelchair accessible seat for what is being called a “micro-transit” service. Everyone in the van, including the driver, must wear a mask at all times. Tree announced the service to the city council during a presentation on the city’s clean energy fleet on April 6.
“We are pretty excited to offer this service,” Tree said.
Porterville Transit is only the fourth public transportation provider to partner with Uber for a software as a service (SaaS) program, the first being Marin Transit in the Bay Area. Tree may have been the first to request the partnership which was being promoted by Uber shortly after AB5 was signed by the Governor in California in 2019. Unfortunately, Porterville was too small of a market for Uber at that time. Marin Transit began using the app in July 2020 and pays Uber a software subscription fee to facilitate requesting, matching and tracking its fleet. Cape May County in New Jersey has since begun using the service.
Things changed for Porterville last July when Uber acquired Atlanta-based Routematch, the leading on-board transportation software for data management, dispatching, trip booking and ticketing. In a released statement, Uber said Routematch has “some of the longest-tenured relationships in the industry, the company is trusted to deliver accessible and inclusive technologies for riders of all abilities.” One of those partnerships was the city of Porterville.
Tree said Porterville had contracted with Routematch for its transit software since 2012. After hearing of the acquisition, Tree called up his contacts at Routematch and told them the city was interested in expanding its partnership to include on-demand transit through Uber.
“I asked, ‘why can’t we do this in Porterville?’” Tree recalled saying to Routematch. “It turns out, because of our relationship with them, we can.”
Cell phones in the Porterville area will now see a transPORT option on the app using Uber’s geolocation software. Tree said users will see the location of the vans active at that time, select the nearest driver and pay for the app just as you would ordering a ride from an Uber driver. Instead of a personal vehicle with an Uber sticker arriving, a van clearly marked and decaled as public transit will arrive and pick you up for the one-way trip and it will only cost you $3 per passenger to go anywhere within Porterville Transit’s coverage area. The van will pick up others en route to your location and reroute the van’s GPS mapping automatically. The vans are also wheelchair accessible, something that is nearly impossible to find among traditional rideshare vehicles. Those who don’t have their debit cards or credit cards linked to an app can still call Porterville Transit for pickup from one of its micro-transit vans.
“You have to be flexible in public transit,” Tree said. “It is the only way to compete with the car.”
Uber’s Transit communication team said each agency agreement is different but Uber does not take a percentage of the ride fares and charges the agency for the service. Tree said the city pays $350 per month per van to be integrated into the app. The service area is defined by the transit agency prior to launch and then the vehicles are onboarded to Uber’s matching technology but remain “fully governed by the agency.” Tree said the coverage area for the service extends from the Porterville Airport to the south to Strathmore to the north and the Friant-Kern Canal to the west and the roundabout on Highway 190 between Porterville and Springville to the east. The eastern location was selected because it reaches the Park and Ride location for the shuttle service to and from Eagle Mountain Casino.
Uber has been providing first-and-last mile solutions, the industry name for the distance most people may have to walk to access transportation services, for cities since 2015. The partnerships look different in each market, such as using the app to purchase train and bus tickets in Denver, on-demand paratransit options in Massachusetts and rideshares by an Uber driver, taxi company or senior transport service in Pinellas County, Florida for late-night essential workers. Denver later added ridehailing services, and last month, Uber Transit began offering services in Cecil County, Maryland. Since then, the company has integrated public transportation schedules and directions into its app for over a dozen other cities. Less than a year later, Uber says that “over 2 million riders” have tried Uber Transit.
Porterville actually launched the service a year ago using a different app-based software called TransLoc under the name TransPort, an abbreviated version of Transportation Porterville. Tree said the city wanted to use the service for a year and then switch to a different services to test out different options. The pilot project paid off as the cost per passenger was much lower than traditional transit. Tree said TransLoc’s service worked well for the city but said Uber had additional features, such as people making payments through an app they are familiar with, passengers being able to rate city drivers and being able to schedule and pay for a trip for someone else.
“I have elderly parents, so I can schedule for them to get picked up and taken to an appointment,” Tree said. “That’s an added benefit we have not been able to offer before.”
Similar to other cities, Porterville has been offering dial-a-ride services, or on-demand trips, for its residents for many years. Ridership was already waning before the pandemic hit in March and then dipped to a then record low in March 2020 of just 200 riders. That trend continued through last month when ridership dipped to a historic low of less than 100 people for the month. That’s why Porterville Transit will begin offering fare free rides to minors, seniors and disabled riders on both its fixed routes and dial-a-ride services beginning in July. The city also found only 4% of its ridership was walking up to a bus stop while a third were using an app and six in 10 people were calling for on-demand services.
Dial-a-Ride will continue and remain the city’s primary paratransit service for those in wheelchairs and less ambulatory seniors who may have difficulty walking to a bus stop and require help getting in and out of transit vehicles.
For more information on Porterville’s micro-transit service, call Porterville Transit at 55-791-7800 or visit ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/PortervilleTransit.