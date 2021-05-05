Porterville picks up Uber app service for in-city rides

Cell phones in the Porterville area will now see a transPORT option on the app using Uber’s geolocation software. Tree said users will see the location of the vans active at that time, select the nearest driver and pay for the app just as you would ordering a ride from an Uber driver. Instead of a personal vehicle with an Uber sticker arriving, a van clearly marked and decaled as public transit will arrive and pick you up for the one-way trip and it will only cost you $3 per passenger to go anywhere within Porterville Transit’s coverage area. The van will pick up others en route to your location and reroute the van’s GPS mapping automatically. The vans are also wheelchair accessible, something that is nearly impossible to find among traditional rideshare vehicles. Those who don’t have their debit cards or credit cards linked to an app can still call Porterville Transit for pickup from one of its micro-transit vans.

“You have to be flexible in public transit,” Tree said. “It is the only way to compete with the car.”

Uber’s Transit communication team said each agency agreement is different but Uber does not take a percentage of the ride fares and charges the agency for the service. Tree said the city pays $350 per month per van to be integrated into the app. The service area is defined by the transit agency prior to launch and then the vehicles are onboarded to Uber’s matching technology but remain “fully governed by the agency.” Tree said the coverage area for the service extends from the Porterville Airport to the south to Strathmore to the north and the Friant-Kern Canal to the west and the roundabout on Highway 190 between Porterville and Springville to the east. The eastern location was selected because it reaches the Park and Ride location for the shuttle service to and from Eagle Mountain Casino.

Uber has been providing first-and-last mile solutions, the industry name for the distance most people may have to walk to access transportation services, for cities since 2015. The partnerships look different in each market, such as using the app to purchase train and bus tickets in Denver, on-demand paratransit options in Massachusetts and rideshares by an Uber driver, taxi company or senior transport service in Pinellas County, Florida for late-night essential workers. Denver later added ridehailing services, and last month, Uber Transit began offering services in Cecil County, Maryland. Since then, the company has integrated public transportation schedules and directions into its app for over a dozen other cities. Less than a year later, Uber says that “over 2 million riders” have tried Uber Transit.