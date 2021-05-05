Tulare bids farewell to stalwart city manager

Hunt began his journey with Tulare at 26 when he was hired as the parks supervisor in 1993. He worked his way up the parks and recreation and planning departments through the new millennium and on. He said the experience served him well when he became city manager in 2019.

“That breadth of experience, I think it helped me a great deal as a city manager,” Hunt said. “I was able to be familiar with practices and policies and relationships. It allowed me to learn about the organization, all of the different departments and the way things work in city government.”

Donnette Silva Carter, CEO of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, praised Hunt’s experience and knowledge of the city inside and out, and said both his positive relationship with the current council and heart for the community are assets that make it hard to see him go.

“Him working with the council and truly being a unifying kind of city manager, who has all the respect of his team at the city,” Carter said. “As a chamber of commerce, working with him, he definitely has the best interests of businesses in mind and realizes that the economic aspect of our community is very important to its sustainability.”

While Carter said earning the respect of his colleagues through unity is an achievement in its own, Hunt reflected on some of the accomplishments the city has made during his tenure from the ’90s to now.

“In my early years, we had no connectivity if a train was coming through town east and west,” Hunt said. “Now we have three avenues across that barrier, if you will. And then we have the Cartmill Interchange, which was another huge project I got to be a part of, and the widening of Cartmill, setting the stage for the retail and commercial activity in that area of the city and for the region.”

Hunt was there in good times when the city experienced a lot of parks growth in the ’90s and early 2000s, and he was there in “lean” times in 2009 after the economic collapse.

“I took over planning and building and development services and combined that with community services—parks, recreation and the library,” Hunt said. “So I kind of did double duty for about five years while there were lean times and we were able to save some money for the city.”

Expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant allowing for additional commercial, industrial and residential growth has set Tulare toward progress, but what gives Hunt some peace of mind in stepping away from the city is having survived the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re coming off of a just tremendously challenging year with COVID,” Hunt said, “but we’ve rounded the corner, there looks to be some relief funds coming in the way of the American Rescue Plan, and I think that will shore up the city’s finances.”

Hunt is scheduled to retire sometime in July, but said he’s going to be flexible in ensuring a smooth transition for the city and his replacement.