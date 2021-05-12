Exeter swears in former teacher Steve Garver as new council member

“I believe Exeter is a wonderful city to live in and visit. I’d like others to have the same thoughts. I want to work to help Exeter present the best of itself to others,” Garver stated in his letter. Now that he has actually been selected to serve until at least November 2022, he said it has been a life goal that he wasn’t able to achieve until now.

“Between teaching and coaching, and being a father and a husband, I admired people who have done it, I just couldn’t pull it off,” Garver said. “I was on the Measure P oversight committee and I wanted to start this foray into helping the community is ultimately what it boils down to.”

While serving on the city’s Measure P one percent sales tax citizen’s advisory committee, Garver watched and learned how the city—and the city council—functions. When it came to tell the council how he hopes to influence the city, he said he wants more people to buy local before looking for options online our outside of the community.

Garver remembers when Exeter had three different women’s clothing stores and a man’s clothing store “that would give you everything from the day you’re born to the day you die.” He admits that the reality is that commerce like that is not coming back, but he would like parts of it to stick around. To do that Garver draws from a time when he was on a bus leaving Dinuba. As they crossed the city line there was a sign that said, “have you tried to buy in Dinuba?”

“You know, they’re passively creating this thought process in your head,” Garver said. “We should ask, ‘have I tried to buy it in Exeter?’ Because it’s going to benefit Exeter. I don’t think people realize how much tax money is spent here.”

The council’s newest member is acknowledging Exeter’s glimmer of night life that has begun to take root. Gone are the days of the single bar town open till midnight or later; here are the days of a new brewery and tavern that draws a steady clientele. Not to mention marquee eateries like Lafayette Café, Monte’s and VIP Pizza. Garver believes the city should take advantage of Exeter’s “lively” downtown as it grows in acclaim.

“You know that East Street, Pine Street intersection, if you can walk through there, it creates a different vibe. Even in the hot summer you can get behind the shade by Mixter Park if you have outdoor dining, that would be a neat experience,” Garver said. “I think it would draw people to Exeter again, and they will spend their dollars in our town.”