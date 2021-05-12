Former county sergeant convicted on 11 counts of felonies, misdemeanors

Richard Ramirez was convicted on several counts of felonies and misdemeanors over domestic violence, intimidating a witness

VISALIA – Former sergeant with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Ramirez, will face sentencing next month after being convicted on several counts of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Ramirez, 47, was found guilty last Friday, May 7. Ramirez’s 11 counts occurred to three victims—two adults and a minor. Ramirez was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery against his first adult victim.

The crimes occurred in October or November of 2008. Ramirez was convicted of forcible rape and spousal rape; however, the jury convicted on the lesser charges of battery.

Ramirez was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors by his second adult victim. According to the DA’s office he was convicted of one felony count of dissuading a witness, one felony count of dissuading a victim, one felony count of corporal injury on a significant other, one of felony count of stalking, two misdemeanor counts of battery on a significant other, one misdemeanor count of annoying telephone calls, and one misdemeanor count of disobeying a court order. The crimes occurred between May of 2018 and July of 2019.

Ramirez was convicted of one felony count of dissuading a witness, who was a minor. That crime occurred in May 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 30, where Ramirez faces up to six years, four months in state prison.