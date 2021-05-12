Lindsay adds sewer billing to property tax rolls

Tanner said the city pays 38% of the money collected to the collection agency. With $229,164.87 outstanding, the city would pay at least $87,082. The cost could be more depending on how onerous the collection process might become.

“That seems like an incredible amount of money to pay on delinquent accounts,” Tanner told the council. “But the rates of pay are extremely high for property tax.”

Tanner added that properties are subject to different punitive measures than what the city can enforce. If an account holder doesn’t pay their property taxes, then there may be an assessment on the property, foreclosure or sale. “So eventually the city would recover most of that money,” Tanner said.

New billing system

The largest change the city council questioned was what would happen with regular utility billing. Residents currently receive a monthly utility bill that includes the costs of water, sewer and trash collection. While delinquent accounts for all three will be placed on the property tax rolls, residents’ entire sewer bill will be paid through property taxes.

Councilwoman Yolanda Flores asked how this would affect landlords who have tenants who habitually miss their utility payments. Tanner said that it would be an adjustment for both parties involved.

“Is this going to be a change for landlords? Is this going to be a change for tenants? Yes,” Tanner said. “Just like everything else, as far as who pays for what in the lease it’s going to be between them to work out. Okay. But we are going to give people as much notice as possible.”

If the city moves forward with this method of billing and collecting on delinquencies they will have to decide before August. Tulare County holds a firm deadline in August for cities to submit reports for …

As recently as last week the city began informing the community of changes coming down the pike. City hall held a “kickoff” meeting to help hammer out the finer details residents would need to know. The city is also in the process of putting together an informational letter that was not prepared as of press time.