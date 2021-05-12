Lindsay adds sewer billing to property tax rolls

Lindsay residents could have their sewer bill tacked on to property tax rolls instead of paying monthly
LINDSAY – The city of Lindsay is getting creative with utility collections, and it has opened the opportunity to permanently adjusting their billing system.
During their April 27 meeting, the Lindsay City Council learned 325 utility accounts spread out over the city’s water, sewer and utility funds, are considered delinquent. The outstanding total is just under $230,000. Instead of handing over all delinquencies to their collection agency, city manager Joe Tanner is attempting to tack them onto property taxes.
Tanner said the city pays 38% of the money collected to the collection agency. With $229,164.87 outstanding, the city would pay at least $87,082. The cost could be more depending on how onerous the collection process might become.
“That seems like an incredible amount of money to pay on delinquent accounts,” Tanner told the council. “But the rates of pay are extremely high for property tax.”
Tanner added that properties are subject to different punitive measures than what the city can enforce. If an account holder doesn’t pay their property taxes, then there may be an assessment on the property, foreclosure or sale. “So eventually the city would recover most of that money,” Tanner said.
New billing system
The largest change the city council questioned was what would happen with regular utility billing. Residents currently receive a monthly utility bill that includes the costs of water, sewer and trash collection. While delinquent accounts for all three will be placed on the property tax rolls, residents’ entire sewer bill will be paid through property taxes.
Councilwoman Yolanda Flores asked how this would affect landlords who have tenants who habitually miss their utility payments. Tanner said that it would be an adjustment for both parties involved.
“Is this going to be a change for landlords? Is this going to be a change for tenants? Yes,” Tanner said. “Just like everything else, as far as who pays for what in the lease it’s going to be between them to work out. Okay. But we are going to give people as much notice as possible.”
If the city moves forward with this method of billing and collecting on delinquencies they will have to decide before August. Tulare County holds a firm deadline in August for cities to submit reports for …
As recently as last week the city began informing the community of changes coming down the pike. City hall held a “kickoff” meeting to help hammer out the finer details residents would need to know. The city is also in the process of putting together an informational letter that was not prepared as of press time.
City administration has not ruled out the possibility of doing the same thing with trash collection. Lindsay outsources their trash service and Tanner said the city is currently in negotiations on rates. He added that he’s unsure if the city would be able to add trash bills to the property tax roll.
For certain the city will continue to bill their water service as is. Tanner told the council that water rates fluctuate so widely on a month-to-month basis, the city cannot predict what each property owner’s bill would be. Sewer and trash collection on the other hand is the same every month, and would accurately appear on the December and April property tax bills.
Administrative savings
Before pushing their delinquency collections off to the county, if an resident did not pay their bill the city would eventually turn off their water. Tanner said that residents would then come into city hall and pay their bill. But when the pandemic began the state mandated that cities not turnoff water connections for not paying their bill.
Compared to less turbulent times, the dollar figure for delinquencies has exploded during the pandemic. Tanner told the council the city had just $800 in delinquent accounts during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. And with hundreds of delinquent accounts Tanner said the city’s public works staff could spend entire days turning off, and turning on water connections.
With vaccinations continuing to depress hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases the local economy has largely recovered. Tanner told the council that now is the time to institute changes on collecting past due bills. He said there are also utility programs available to help people make ends meet.
Without having to issue billing, late notices and turning off connections the city expects to save money and time in administrative costs.
“It definitely will save us some staff time doing it this way. Once we kind of have a groove and have an idea of what the reports the county will require…it’s going to be a lot easier,” Tanner said.