Tulare County ends zero-dollar bail system

Court executive officer, Stephanie Cameron, added “this is another step in returning the court to normal operations and we are optimistic we will continue to move in that direction as it is determined safe to do so.”

Still, the press release stated that the court will continue to evaluate its emergency orders as statistical trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic are received.

This is not the first time the emergency bail schedule was lifted. The California Judicial Council agreed to lift the zero-dollar bail schedule—that affected all misdemeanors and low-level felonies—but then presiding judge Brett Aldridge said it would remain in effect until after 90-days after the governor declares the state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted or until the order is amended by the Tulare County Superior Court.

At that time the Tulare County Jail experienced its first outbreak of COVID-19 when 11 inmates contracted virus. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux saw the inside of a federal courtroom over COVID-19 protocols. U.S. District Court Judge Dale A. Drozd wrote in a Sept. 3 ruling that Boudreaux had not “memorialized” any of the protocols or directions for COVID-19.

“[Sheriff Boudreaux] has also not presented any evidence to the court of an adoption of any sort of comprehensive social distancing policy,” Drozd wrote in his ruling.

Another case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union when inmates came forward in December about an outbreak at Bob Wiley Detention Facility. In that filing, ACLU attorneys outline alleged breaks of in-take protocol and other unsanctioned measures to help limit spread of the virus.

Tulare County community members along with District Attorney Tim Ward said the zero-dollar bail schedule let criminals run rampant through the streets. However, Ward said Aldredge closed many of the loopholes from the state-mandated order such as adding human trafficking for forced labor, child abuse and neglect, elder abuse, auto theft, burglary and failing to register as a sex offender to list of crimes that are exempt from $0 bail.

The bail schedule had created a revolving door of justice in county superior courts, where criminals would be released and rearrested prior to appearing in court for the first crime. The most glaring example of the ruling’s effect was 22-year-old Kyle Baker. On April 19, 2020, Baker was alleged to have been driving a stolen dairy vehicle with $10,000 worth of property in the bed. Baker was initially charged with driving a stolen vehicle, grand theft, drug possession, and misdemeanor looting. At his arraignment two days later, the court released him on his own recognizance.