Rocky Hill bike/ped path comes to a halt

Tulare County Board of Supervisors votes to deny agreement that would have set up environmental, engineer design phases for the Rocky Hill bike/ped path
VISALIA – Plans for a safe bike/ped path for Rocky Hill crashed and burned late last month after farmers and ranchers said they wouldn’t sell the land needed to complete it.
At their April 27 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted to deny an agreement that would have set up environmental and design phases for the path. The items had been brought up during a Jan. 26 meeting where the board requested to table it for 90 days, but they also sought the referral of the agricultural advisory committee. According to county staff reports the committee held a special meeting on Feb. 17 to discuss the project.
The committee ultimately recommended that the board halt the project because it would impact current farming operations on Rocky Hill. First term District 1 Board Supervisor Larry Micari, whose district encompasses Rocky Hill and Exeter said that he was not in favor of the project because the families who own the property needed for the pathway were unwilling to sell. And if the project was going to move forward the county would have to use eminent domain.
“I can’t see eminent domain for a bicycle trail,” Micari said. “Eminent domain is not something that I will look at unless it is something that will absolutely benefit our county as a whole. And even then it’d be a tough decision.”
District 5 Board Supervisor Dennis Townsend shared Micari’s sentiment. He said that adding a bike/ped path would ultimately hurt the neighboring farmers’ and ranchers’ operations.
“I think we’re at that point now where for the project to go forward, we would hurt somebody’s livelihood. So, I’m not going to be supportive of moving forward with it,” Townsend said.
Trash and crime
Residents from Exeter and other Tulare County communities travel to Rocky Hill on a consistent basis to walk and ride their bikes. It is undoubtedly one of Tulare County’s most used natural attractions. But parking along Rocky Hill Drive west of the Friant-Kern Canal has caused some consternation among farmers using bulky spray equipment.
Last May Tricia Stever Blattler, an Exeter resident and executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, posted the photo on Facebook urging residents to “give our farmers room to do their job.” Blattler said the congestion of cars make it difficult for farmers to run tractors or apply crop protection chemicals which are often time sensitive based on petal fall, pollination and state regulations.
Predictably, she echoed her comments at last month’s supervisors meeting when it came to the bike/ped path.
“While the Farm Bureau supports [walking a biking trails in the county], we certainly cannot support having this type of use placed in a very traditionally rural location where we know there’s going to be a lot of conflict,” Stever-Blattler said.
Fred Gill, a family rancher who owns the sweeping pastures that straddle both sides of Rocky Hill, said he uses the current right-of-way for ranching operations. He said he has had to cross the road with sometimes 300 to 400 head of cattle which has been hard to do with so many people using it for recreation.
“Things have changed up there they’re though. It’s tough…I don’t understand why we have to come out in the ag community and put [bike/ped path] out there just because it’s popular,” Gill said.
Vice chair of the agricultural advisory committee, Ron Perigen lent his voice on behalf of the committee during public comment and said farmers and ranchers have also dealt with vandalism. He added that adding the bike/ped path to Rocky Hill will make the well-trodden recreational land feature even more of an attraction and lead to more crime.
“I’ll tell you what you get. You get trash dumped on you, you get your fences cut, you get your cattle shot. And you get people starting fires and trespassing,” Perigen said. “And there’s no consideration about anybody’s private property… to move an attraction like this and to put it in the middle of an agricultural area, I feel is just wrong.”
Gill said later that trespassing and vandalism have always been a problem with his property, although he said it has gotten worse with the growth in population. In response they have put up barrier fences on a number of the more popular parking areas on the hill. They have put 8-10 strands of barbed wire to try and keep people out. But that only works to a point as Gill said vandals will go and cut the fence at the big turn at the peak of the hill.
“They’d go in pastures. and party, and trash the place and start little campfires and, take a whole keg of beer up there once in a while. It’s really a problem and we spent quite a bit of money trying to take care of it the best we could,” Gill said.
In a short exchange Micari plainly asked Gill if he would sell his property for the project, and Gill said he wouldn’t.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Amy Shuklian was the lone supervisor to ask whether they had proof that bikers and pedestrians were the ones to trespass and litter on their properties. Perigen responded by saying that he’s encountered runners in Visalia that told him if they “want to get onto Rocky Hill they just cut the fence and go.”
“They have no respect for private property,” Perigen stated.
Still unsafe
Despite trespassing, trash and the occasional hardy party the oft used rec area for Tulare County residents is notoriously unsafe. Pedestrians are still unshielded from bicyclists, and both are completely unshielded from cars. According to Tulare County Resource Management Agency director, Reed Schenke yellow “share the road” signs were posted after a bicyclist was killed in 2011.
The only public comment in support of the project was Blanca Escobedo from Lindsay. She said that she visited Rocky Hill for exercise and a nice escape from her house during the pandemic. She added that her brother is an avid runner and has frequent close calls on Rocky Hill.
“Rocky Hill has been a staple for almost all Tulare County residents to go and one of the only places people can go to enjoy Tulare County’s beauty,” Escobedo said. “People are going to continue to go onto Rocky Hill and safety incidents are going to continue happening for walkers and bikers, if there’s not really a protected way that they can go up there.”
District 4 Board Supervisor Eddie Valero said that he understands the concerns farmers and ranchers have about vandalism and impedance on their jobs because of cars. But he added that people are still using the roadway to walk and bike. Which leaves some “uncertain matters unanswered.”
“I believe that our county agencies can ensure that designs benefit homeland farmers in the area as much as people going there for recreation,” Valero said.
Valero was the lone vote to move forward with the project. While the board decided not to move forward with the $440,000 environmental and design phases for the bike/ped path, the did vote in favor of directing staff to evaluate other low-cost safety enhancements on Rocky Hill, such as additional signage.
Losing out
According to a Tulare County staff report, by not implementing the bike/ped path the county limited their ability to seek future grant funding. The report noted that by prohibiting recreation trail projects in agricultural regions of the county restricts grant funding opportunities through programs such as the Active Transportation Program—a federal and state program that encourages increased use of active modes of transportation like walking and biking.
The report added that if the board wants to continue to restrict recreational projects near agricultural areas of the county Measure R’s future bike/ped path projects would need to be evaluated. The report said these trail projects would limit the areas where Measure R funds can be used.
All but putting the kibosh on the project could be a hit to some of Exeter’s appeal. In 2019 Tulare County Association of Governments’ (TCAG) executive director, Ted Smalley addressed the Exeter City Council and told them to formalize their wishes to add the bike/ped path. Two preliminary options had already been commissioned.
Design Option 1, the preferred option for cyclists and motorists, would create a 39-foot right-of-way that would include (from hill to hillside) an eight-foot wide, two-lane Class I bike/ped path and a 20-foot, two-lane roadway shared by bicycles and cars, also known as a Class III bikeway, separated by a five-foot buffer with a fence. The Class I paths will be used by casual cyclists and pedestrians while the Class III will be reserved for experienced riders more comfortable sharing the road with cars than people. The cost is an estimated $3.1 million.
Richard Walker, Chief Planner for 4 Creeks in Visalia, who created the designs outlined that option 1 was the overtly preferred design over option 2 that included a 5-foot Class I bike paths on both sides of a 20-foot wide, two-lane roadway as well as a Class I bike/ped path separated from the road and adjoining bikeway by a 3-foot buffer and fence would have required an additional 4 feet of right-of-way. The cost is an estimated $3.3 million. Annual maintenance on both projects would cost between $14,500 and $19,200.
The plan recommended that all proposed parking and restroom facilities be provided off-site. Restroom facilities and additional parking may be developed at the south-east corner of Spruce Avenue and Rocky Hill Drive. According to 4 Creeks, the property owner intends to develop the site with neighborhoods serving commercial services, and is interested in making an agreement with the County to include public parking and restroom facilities in that development.
Former District 1 Board Supervisor Kuyler Crocker had begun the process of remodeling Rocky Hill in 2019.
“This is something I initiated at the request of constituents,” Crocker said. “There have been fatalities on Rocky Hill. Some walk in the middle of the street and there have been quite a few cyclists versus pedestrian accidents.”
At the time he indicated that the project was spend 15 years on the backburner. Instead, he hoped it would get underway by 2022.