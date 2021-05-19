Rocky Hill bike/ped path comes to a halt

The committee ultimately recommended that the board halt the project because it would impact current farming operations on Rocky Hill. First term District 1 Board Supervisor Larry Micari, whose district encompasses Rocky Hill and Exeter said that he was not in favor of the project because the families who own the property needed for the pathway were unwilling to sell. And if the project was going to move forward the county would have to use eminent domain.

“I can’t see eminent domain for a bicycle trail,” Micari said. “Eminent domain is not something that I will look at unless it is something that will absolutely benefit our county as a whole. And even then it’d be a tough decision.”

District 5 Board Supervisor Dennis Townsend shared Micari’s sentiment. He said that adding a bike/ped path would ultimately hurt the neighboring farmers’ and ranchers’ operations.

“I think we’re at that point now where for the project to go forward, we would hurt somebody’s livelihood. So, I’m not going to be supportive of moving forward with it,” Townsend said.

Trash and crime

Residents from Exeter and other Tulare County communities travel to Rocky Hill on a consistent basis to walk and ride their bikes. It is undoubtedly one of Tulare County’s most used natural attractions. But parking along Rocky Hill Drive west of the Friant-Kern Canal has caused some consternation among farmers using bulky spray equipment.

Last May Tricia Stever Blattler, an Exeter resident and executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, posted the photo on Facebook urging residents to “give our farmers room to do their job.” Blattler said the congestion of cars make it difficult for farmers to run tractors or apply crop protection chemicals which are often time sensitive based on petal fall, pollination and state regulations.

Predictably, she echoed her comments at last month’s supervisors meeting when it came to the bike/ped path.

“While the Farm Bureau supports [walking a biking trails in the county], we certainly cannot support having this type of use placed in a very traditionally rural location where we know there’s going to be a lot of conflict,” Stever-Blattler said.

Fred Gill, a family rancher who owns the sweeping pastures that straddle both sides of Rocky Hill, said he uses the current right-of-way for ranching operations. He said he has had to cross the road with sometimes 300 to 400 head of cattle which has been hard to do with so many people using it for recreation.

“Things have changed up there they’re though. It’s tough…I don’t understand why we have to come out in the ag community and put [bike/ped path] out there just because it’s popular,” Gill said.

Vice chair of the agricultural advisory committee, Ron Perigen lent his voice on behalf of the committee during public comment and said farmers and ranchers have also dealt with vandalism. He added that adding the bike/ped path to Rocky Hill will make the well-trodden recreational land feature even more of an attraction and lead to more crime.

“I’ll tell you what you get. You get trash dumped on you, you get your fences cut, you get your cattle shot. And you get people starting fires and trespassing,” Perigen said. “And there’s no consideration about anybody’s private property… to move an attraction like this and to put it in the middle of an agricultural area, I feel is just wrong.”