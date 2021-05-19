Two Tulare County towns among fastest growing in California

Coming in just behind Dinuba is Woodlake, ranked as the 13th fastest growing city in the state. Woodlake’s 2.93% growth brought 229 people bringing the population to more than 8,000. The city also followed suit with Dinuba increasing its housing by 3.4%. Woodlake added 72 new units of single family housing but still has a vacancy rate of 5.9%. Tulare County’s smallest city has transformed its downtown with redevelopment projects of city owned land during the last decade bolstered by a stronger tax base of retail and cannabis. The city is now using that money to increase the capacity of its infrastructure by upgrading sewer and water lines as well as roads.

Visalia, Tulare County’s largest city, still made the state’s list of fastest growing cities, coming in at 89. Visalia added 798 residents for a total population of 139,254. The city added 674 more units of housing but that was only a 1.3% increase. Nealy all of those were single family homes with about 40 new duplexes/4plexes and a handful of mobile homes.

Tulare grew at twice the rate of Visalia and nearly outpaced Visalia in new housing units. Tulare was 31st on the state’s fastest growing cities list and added 651 new homes, with a balance between single family and multifamily units of 352 to 299.

Some 171 cities gained population and 305 lost population, while six had no change. In Tulare County, three cities saw their populations dip with Farmersville losing 57 people, Lindsay 41 and Exeter 26. These are also the cities who added the least amount of housing in the last year. Exeter led the three with 11 units, while Lindsay only added eight and Farmersville just one. Lindsay also has a vacancy rate of 6%, the second highest in the county behind Porterville’s 6.1%. As the county’s third largest city, Porterville only added 80 new residents and is now the 153rd largest city. The city added 128 units of housing, mostly single family homes and duplexes.

Unincorporated communities saw nearly 600 people move into the cities, continuing a trend of urbanization in California. Less than a third of Tulare County’s population (143,677) lives outside of the eight incorporated cities.

Of the ten largest cities in California, Bakersfield had the largest percentage gain in population (0.8 percent, or 3,100) with Oakland (0.7 percent, or 3,200) in second. Other Valley towns on the list of top 50 fastest growing cities by percent in the state include Lemoore, Hanford, Kerman, Clovis, Fresno and Bakersfield.

In terms of numerical growth, the Valley’s largest cities continued to get larger. Fresno ranked third in the state, followed by Clovis (5) and Bakersfield (6), each adding more than 3,000 people, and closely followed by Merced, which ranked eighth adding 2,700 people.

State prison numbers, generally lower, affected some population counts in the Central Valley. These prisons are generally located in remote areas; as a result, increases or decreases in this population can account for significant changes in their respective locations. For example, state prison declines led to population decreases in Taft, Wasco and Delano in Kern County and Susanville in Lassen County. A closure of the Federal Prison in Taft led to the city losing the highest percentage population loss in the state (18.0 percent).

Lower prison numbers may have affected Kings County which saw its population shrink to 152,543 from 153,189 in January 2020. In July 2018 the state estimated Kings County’s population at 152,647, which is higher than today.

Avenal’s prison population, for example, has been shrinking in recent years. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports show a prisoner population of around 3,100 in May 2021 compared to 3,775 in May 2019.

In other words, Kings County towns are on the grow, but its prisons are shrinking. By contrast, Tulare County reported 0.50% growth last year, double that of the state, increasing the population from 479,403 to 481,733.