Tulare homeless man, dog killed by train

Lighthouse Rescue Mission is currently in negotiations with Tulare to purchase around 30,000 square feet of land at 325 N. West Ave, for which Clevenger said they plan to build more shelters like the 16-bed pocket courtyard community at 214 H Street. The units at the new site would be smaller at 96 square feet, but have the same potential to become permanent housing as H Street counterparts.

“It’s basically one bedroom of those units over there on H Street, but you can put them in a lot faster,” Clevenger said. “They’re a lot more temporary for now, but they are built to the same standard. So down the road, what you can do is configure them back together as one full big unit. They’re much faster to put in for the temporary use, and that is kind of the idea for the West address.”

The idea behind the pocket courtyard communities is to use factory-built homes to provide temporary housing that with additional funding can quickly be turned into a permanent housing solution. The philosophy behind the smaller communities is to operate much like an emergency shelter. Simply provide a place where people can come in at 6 p.m., have a safe place to spend the night, access to hygiene services and then depart in the morning, while Lighthouse works to connect people to other integrated services, be it mental health or job placement.

“People who are partaking of those services become a little community that supports one another, self-police and really start becoming a part of something that’s pretty good for them,” Clevenger said. “In a smaller type of setting, you can encourage ownership and buy-in.”

Clevenger said that they have made an offer for the land at 325 N. West Avenue, but as of the latest negotiations in closed session at the May 18 council meeting, no action has been taken.

At the May 18 meeting, Tulare resident Kayla Nichols addressed the council regarding homelessness in her neighborhood. She said her home shares a wall with Bender Park, and a homeless encampment was in the park for the last six months or so.

“It was a real issue. It got resolved this week by the grace of god, there was a little bit of a loophole there,” Nichols said. “It feels like the homeless crisis has tripled if not quadrupled since COVID began.”

As of press time, it is unclear what the loophole was that allowed Tulare PD to remove the homeless encampment from the park. Nichols said the issue of homelessness in Tulare should be front and center when it comes to where the money goes, the problem solving and making the community a better place.

“I want my son to be able to walk to school, to walk to that park without being able to worry about what he’s stepping in, what he’s walking in, who’s there—it should be a safe place,” Nichols said. “If the bigger governments aren’t going to help us, it’s our job to find ways to mitigate that issue. I want to be involved.”