Advocates want pesticide warning system now

The only community to exceed the standards was Shafter. In January 2018, the air monitoring results showed that the pesticide 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D), had a 13-week average concentration of 5.6 parts per billion (ppb), significantly above the screening level of 3.0 ppb. A screening level is a level set by DPR to determine if a more detailed evaluation is warranted to assess a potential health risk. 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D), a known carcinogen, is used to fight pests that attack a wide range of crops including almonds, grapes, strawberries and sweet potatoes.

The DPR has ordered the Kern County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office to implement a notification system for pesticide applications in the Shafter area but Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser is refusing to comply with the order. Fankhauser says the requirement would take up so much staff time it would take away his staff’s ability to process NOIs for farmers in a timely manner, which could cause farmers to cut corners in order to meet seasonal deadlines for their crops, and overwhelm his office with public complaints, which will have to be investigated because the public won’t be able to tell the difference between restricted and non-restricted pesticides or fertilizer applications.

“This will take away valuable man hours from our pesticide surveillance/compliance inspections and possibly put the public at greater risk as a result due to reduced oversight,” Fankhauser stated in his response to DPR in January.

Advocates point out Kern County already has a notification system for pesticide use but it is only between growers.

99% unnoticeable

Under state law, some pesticide is allowed to drift off a property but “substantial” drift is prohibited. Certified applicators are the primary group responsible for drift management. Any illegal applications of pesticides could leave the applicator and farmer open to fines. County Ag Commissioners are required to investigate all reported pesticide drift and may fine pest control licensees up to $5,000 or suspend their license for up to three days. Growers found to have knowingly treated a commodity or crop with a pesticide that had been stolen or illegally obtained are subject to a fine of $10,000 plus one-half the value of the crop to which the illegally obtained pesticide was applied.

In addition, DPR licensees who sell, apply or provide stolen pesticides must have their license suspended for at least 18 months. Anyone found to have violated pesticide laws resulting in injury are also required to repay certain unreimbursed medical expenses of people who seek immediate medical attention from a pesticide incident involving production of an agricultural commodity.

Posting when pesticide applications will take place is like trying to predict every winner in the NCAA Tournament Bracket. Marianna Gentert, deputy ag commissioner of pesticide use and enforcement, said there are more than 70,000 pesticides registered for use in California and each of them has slightly different rules for applications based on manufacturer directed use and state-imposed regulations. Pesticides most likely to drift are called fumigants because it is applied in the form of a gas and must be injected into the soil instead of being released above ground. Fumigants are also banned within 36 hours of the start of a school day on properties within a quarter mile of a school as of Jan. 1, 2018.

The Right to Farm Act requires anyone purchasing property within a mile of a farm to be notified that farming activities, such as the application of non-toxic pesticides, can go on without notification. Certain pesticides require a permission slip signed by their neighbors within 1 mile.

For restricted pesticides, those deemed potentially harmful to humans, farmers are required to file a notice of intent (NOI) within 24 hours of spraying or applying the pesticide but represent about 1% of all pesticide applications.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time we don’t know when sprays are happening,” Gentert said.

There is also nothing in the law requiring the farmer to stick to a specific time or date. In fact, ag property owners have up to 96 hours (four days) after the proposed start time to begin applications. There are also pesticides with various restricted entry interval (REI) requirements prohibiting anyone from re-entering the property and posting signs about those restrictions for up to seven days after application. This information is also not currently included on NOIs, meaning residents would have to know which material was used and then research the rules regarding that specific pesticide.

“Every pesticide has its own rules,” Gentert said.

Staffing is an issue as well. Tulare County has 67 inspectors and 16 extra-help employees working out of five field offices throughout the county, the main office near the Agri-Center in Tulare and a warehouse. Even if the law required the Ag Commissioners office to post on its website when and where applications were happening, there wouldn’t be enough inspectors to ensure all the rules were followed on the more than 4,000 farms in the county encompassing nearly half a million acres.

CPR points out the work of other grounds around the state, such as the Safe Ag Safe Schools coalition, were able to fight for 10 schools in the Monterey Bay area to be notified when fumigants are used with a quarter mile. In 2017, DPR adopted new rules intended to protect young students from pesticide exposure prohibiting many pesticide applications within a quarter mile of a public K-12 school.

“As long as our agricultural system continues to depend on vast inputs of pesticides, the state must do better at letting people know what’s planned on our farms and fields,” said Bianca Lopez, founder of Modesto-based Valley Improvement Project. “Many of these chemicals are highly toxic and yet they continue to be sprayed by the millions of pounds on our food crops, right next to homes and schools, endangering residents and workers alike. The lack of transparency needs to end. We want to know where and when those 200 million pounds are being sprayed before it happens, not years after.”

Budget notification

DPR maintains California has the most robust state pesticide regulatory program in the nation, but admits pesticide drift sometimes occurs during application and can harm the public, workers, environment, and neighboring crops.

That’s why DPR recently announced plans to develop a statewide notification on regulation, and the governor’s revised budget, announced last week, includes $10 million for that purpose.

The one-time funding would implement a statewide infrastructure network to provide equitable access to important information about local pesticide use. The notification system would enable residents to take common-sense measures to further protect themselves and particularly sensitive populations from potential pesticide exposure.

“This proposal will provide a long-term solution,” DPR spokesperson Abbott Dutton said. “We’re taking bold and progressive action to ensure public health, improve enforcement of local pesticide use laws, and increase public transparency.”

DPR is launching a process this summer to develop and adopt the statewide regulations necessary for the notification system. Dutton said the process will have focus groups, webinars and workshops to receive input about what type of notification would be most useful. While the process will begin this summer it could extend until June 2024.

Advocates like Paulina Torres, staff attorney with Delano-based Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, argue that NOls are public documents that can be made public now, without spending years on the regulatory process. Previous efforts by DPR to develop a notification rule in 2016 quickly withered under opposition from industry, which adamantly opposes any move toward greater transparency.

“Agricultural commissioners act under the direction and supervision of the director of the Department of Pesticide Regulation. The state can use its existing authority to require county agricultural commissioners to post NOls in advance on a public website,” Torres said. “Since no burden would be placed on growers and pesticide applicators, no regulation is needed. The time to require more transparency is now, not years from now.”

Neighborly advice

There are a few things that can be done until the state implements a notification system statewide. Gentert said the ag commissioner has received a few reports from Tulare County Fire Stations in rural communities and from Sheriff’s deputies on patrol there relaying questions about sprays people see hanging or smell in the air. Gentert said her staff does their best to find the answers and then relay that information back to the residents through firefighters and deputies.

“We are here, even on weekends, and will attempt to answer every phone call and email question we receive,” Gentert said. “The public should feel free to call us if they have concerns and we will make sure they are applying the chemicals safely.”

Gentert said the best way for people to be notified of sprays in their community is to talk with farmers in and around their community and ask them to notify those who are nearby.

“We’ve never had a farmer decline that offer,” Gentert said. “The most effective way to do this is neighbor to neighbor.”